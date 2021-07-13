All-World Preseason Football Contest includes Sandites' Ty Pennington, Landon Hendricks

Sand Springs quarterback Ty Pennington and defensive end Landon Hendricks are candidates in the 2021 All-World Preseason Football Contest that is underway, giving readers the chance throughout the summer to select the best high school football players in the Tulsa area.
A total of 80 players — 10 at each of eight positions — have been selected as candidates.
Pennington accounted for 2,868 yards and 28 touchdowns last season. Hendricks had 81 tackles, six sacks and five fumble recoveries in 2020.
Nominees were picked on the basis of past performance, projected 2021 accomplishments and college potential. Players from all grades are eligible and may only be selected at one position.
ALL-WORLD PRESEASON FOOTBALL 2021QUARTERBACKS
Wyatt Austin, Summit Christian
Blaze Berlowitz, Cushing
Max Brown, Lincoln Christian
Andrew Carney, Collinsville
Triton Chandler, Victory Christian
Kirk Francis, Metro Christian
Gage Hamm, Coweta
Ty Pennington, Sand Springs
Nate Ratcliff, Adair
Dylan White, Verdigris
RUNNING BACKS
Rovaughn Banks, Union
CJ Brown, Beggs
Chase Burke, Berryhill
Jaiden Carroll, Jenks
Brayden Gilkey, Collinsville
Maurion Horn, Broken Arrow
DeShawn Kinnard, Owasso
Braylin Presley, Bixby
Antonio “Junior” Smith, Union
Eric Virgil, Hilldale
RECEIVERS
Cole Adams, Owasso
Kelan Carney, Owasso
Tyi’onn Cox, Central
Mason Ford, Coweta
Mason Gilkey, Pawhuska
Oscar Hammond, Collinsville
Dalton Hurd, Pawhuska
Luke Hasz, Bixby
RJ Spears-Jennings, Broken Arrow
Micah Tease, B.T. Washington
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
Ridge Brewington, Bartlesville
Davis Dotson, Berryhill
Levi Dunsmore, Bixby
Cannon Howard, Collinsville
Cash Hudson, Bishop Kelley
Cody Paschall, Bixby
Maddox Perrier, Bartlesville
Kaden Stanton, Beggs
Will Thomas, Union
Milton White, Jenks
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN
Maliek Bogard, Beggs
AJ Brown, Jenks
Dempsey Gillman, Metro Christian
Landon Hendricks, Sand Springs
Michael Jamerson, Owasso
Chris McClellan, Owasso
Matthias Roberson, Union
De’Marion Thomas, Union
Fred Watson, Wagoner
Lesharo Wildcat, Pawhuska
LINEBACKERS
Beau Bertelli, Bixby
Gabe Brown, Stillwater
Jake Clifton, Owasso
Tyler Johnson, Lincoln Christian
Jack Long, Pawhuska
Jack Puckett, Bixby
Reese Roller, Verdigris
Flynn Sage, Cascia Hall
Kaiden Vannoy, Jenks
Zane Woodham, Holland Hall
DEFENSIVE BACKS
Nunu Campbell, Holland Hall
Luke Freeman, Victory
Dylan Hasz, Bixby
Jaden King, B.T. Washington
Brandon Ramsey Jr., Owasso
Ethan Roush, Holland Hall
Jayden Rowe, Union
Noah Smallwood, Claremore
Cade Stacy, Jenks
Gentry Williams, BTW
KICKERS/SPECIAL TEAMS
TJ Cowan, Union
Magnus Lepak, Holland Hall
Jackson Marsh, B.T. Washington
Ethan Muehlenweg, Wagoner
Conner Nolan, Bixby
Max Paskvan, Jenks
Jaxson Whittiker, Hilldale
Rushton Williams, Verdigris
Hunter Wood, Claremore
Fute Yang, Catoosa