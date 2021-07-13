All-World Preseason Football Contest includes Sandites' Ty Pennington, Landon Hendricks

Sand Springs quarterback Ty Pennington and defensive end Landon Hendricks are candidates in the 2021 All-World Preseason Football Contest that is underway, giving readers the chance throughout the summer to select the best high school football players in the Tulsa area.

A total of 80 players — 10 at each of eight positions — have been selected as candidates.

Pennington accounted for 2,868 yards and 28 touchdowns last season. Hendricks had 81 tackles, six sacks and five fumble recoveries in 2020.

Nominees were picked on the basis of past performance, projected 2021 accomplishments and college potential. Players from all grades are eligible and may only be selected at one position.

ALL-WORLD PRESEASON FOOTBALL 2021QUARTERBACKS