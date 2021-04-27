All-World basketball honors for Sandites' Marlo Fox, Journey Armstead

Sand Springs senior Marlo Fox is an All-World boys basketball second-team selection and Tulsa World All-State first-team selection.
Fox averaged 18.7 points this season and scored 1,064 career points.
Last week, the World announced its selections of the best area athletes in basketball, wrestling and swimming. The World’s All-State basketball first team includes 15 players. The All-World’s first, second and third teams honor five players each.
Lady Sandites junior Journey Armstead was included on the All-World third team for girls basketball. Armstead, who averaged 16.9 points, was a World All-State honorable mention selection.
Three of Armstead’s teammates — Hailey Jackson, Darrian Jordan and Layne Kirkendoll — received All-World honorable mention status.
Sand Springs had one All-World HM wrestling selection, Mitchell Smith.
The fifth annual All-World Awards are scheduled June 29.