All-State softball honors for Sandites' Raegan Rector, JoLee McNally

For the fourth consecutive year, Sand Springs' softball team will be represented in the All-State Games.
Raegan Rector (corner infield) and JoLee McNally (utility outfield) were selected and Avery Tanner was chosen (middle infield) as an alternate.
The softball All-State Games will be played June 11 at Oklahoma Christian University in Edmond.
This is the 17th time the Sandites have had more than one All-State player in a season. Forty-eight Sandites have been named to the All-State team overall.
Rector led the team in fielding percentage this season at .995 to go with a .352 batting average and .477 slugging percentage.
McNally had a .919 fielding percentage, .379 batting average and .495 slugging percentage.
Rector, McNally, Tanner and Lauren Hammock (utility outfield) received All-Region accolades, as well.
Rector and Tanner will sign collegiate letters Wednesday for Oklahoma Wesleyan University.
Volleyball
Tehya Johnson and Layla Lenex were named to the All-Frontier Valley Conference second team.
Charley Fahland, Jacelyn Smith, Kasidy Holland, Payton Robbins and Olivia Dewitt all received Frontier honorable mention honors after helping the Sandites to a 14-20 record this season.
All 15 members of the varsity volleyball team received Academic All-Conference accolades, and the team received an OSSAA Academic Achievement award for a cumulative grade-point average of 3.25 or higher.
The volleyball program is currently hiring for two assistant coaching positions, including varsity assistant and middle school coach. Interested applicants should contact derek.jackson@sandites.org for more information.
Wrestling
The Sandites' wrestling preseason began Saturday at Bixby, where Sand Springs crowned three junior high champions and one high school champion.
Mitchell Smith, the Sandites’ top performer at last year’s state tournament, had a hot start with three pins to win the 152-pound bracket, beating all of his opponents in the first period.
Zander Grigsby placed second at 126, Shane Wolf was second at 132, James Robey placed second at 152, Carter Goodman finished second at 160, and Adrian Hernandez placed second at 182.
Jesse Moore placed third at 138, Sammy Naugle was third at 145, Jayden Pait finished fourth at 126, and Brody Ensten placed fourth at 152.
The high school team was missing Blake Jones, Brooks Dudley and other top competitors who are still focused on football season.
Bailey Copeland, David Richey, and Jaxon Trotter all won titles for the junior high team. Copeland recorded two falls at 73 pounds, Richey had three pins at 112, and Trotter had four pins at 132.
Dawson Briscoe placed second at 80, Brady Moore was second at 119, Kase Skaggs placed third at 98, Ayreson Reiss placed third at 112, Colt Hood was third at 119, Isaac Sensintaffar was third at 126, and Corbin Wooley was fourth at 119.
The Keystone Kids youth wrestling team competed at the Claremore Invitational, where Kasen McAffrey, Hudson Waag, Luke Hall, Maddix Spencer, Jase Crain, and Mylum Ache V won first place in their divisions.
Collecting silver medals for the Keystone Kids were Rixon Hathaway, Rylan Hamby, Karson Waag, Zayden Anderson, Joshua Drury, Samuel Moore, Joshua Compton, Khamdyn Patterson, Jase Morgan, Julian Baker, Caemon Young, Raelie Hamby and Zailyn Garland.