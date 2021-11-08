All-State softball honors for Sandites' Raegan Rector, JoLee McNally

All 15 members of the varsity volleyball team received Academic All-Conference accolades, and the team received an OSSAA Academic Achievement award for a cumulative grade-point average of 3.25 or higher.

The volleyball program is currently hiring for two assistant coaching positions, including varsity assistant and middle school coach. Interested applicants should contact derek.jackson@sandites.org for more information.

Wrestling

The Sandites' wrestling preseason began Saturday at Bixby, where Sand Springs crowned three junior high champions and one high school champion.

Mitchell Smith, the Sandites’ top performer at last year’s state tournament, had a hot start with three pins to win the 152-pound bracket, beating all of his opponents in the first period.

Zander Grigsby placed second at 126, Shane Wolf was second at 132, James Robey placed second at 152, Carter Goodman finished second at 160, and Adrian Hernandez placed second at 182.

Jesse Moore placed third at 138, Sammy Naugle was third at 145, Jayden Pait finished fourth at 126, and Brody Ensten placed fourth at 152.