Ali Day, Madison Lee star as powderpuff football returns at CPHS

After a three-year hiatus, powderpuff football returned to Memorial Stadium on Saturday night.
The Charles Page High School seniors dominated the lowerclassmen in the Senior Celebration fundraiser event, not giving up a single score. The event raised nearly $1,800 for the all-night lock-in event that will be held after graduation.
The 21 Puff Street senior team defeated the Hoosier Daddies underclassmen 34-0 in the first game and 19-0 in the second. Cameron Clemons, Raegan Padilla, Drew Hawkins and Madison Lee all scored touchdown runs. Kali Baker passed to Lee for a TD and ran in three PATs. Lee and Ali Day both scored on pick-6s — Day’s was a 79-yarder before also catching the PAT toss from Baker.
Baseball
The Sandites’ losing streak reached six after dropping two district games to Enid and a non-district game against NOAH last week.
On April 12, Enid won 6-5 in 14 innings on a walk-off single. The bullpen combined for 12 strikeouts in the loss, and Cason Savage hit a triple. Tuesday’s rematch was an 8-3 decision.
Jace Arnold threw six strikeouts and Savage hit a home run in the loss to NOAH on Thursday as six walks, two singles, and two errors in the top of the sixth led the Jaguars to the comeback win.
Sand Springs will host Oologah at 5 p.m. Thursday and Sapulpa at 6 p.m. Friday in non-district action.
Cheer
Claire Smith signed to join the University of Central Arkansas cheer team next season.
Dance
Sandite Dance traveled to the Dance Team Union Nationals in Orlando, and placed seventh in Hip Hop.
Golf
Meghan Charles has been bringing home some medals for the Sandites golf team this season. The Oklahoma City University-bound senior placed second at the Jenks Invitational and won the Frontier Valley Conference title with a round of 74.
Slow-Pitch Softball
Sandite Slow-Pitch is 7-14 on the season after going 0-4 this past week against a slate of ranked teams. The girls lost 18-17 to Jenks, 13-7 to Pryor, 16-8 to Kellyville and 10-7 to Union.
The girls led 17-10 going into the bottom of the seventh Monday on April 12 against Jenks, but the Trojans rallied with six hits and won on a walk-off fly. Avery Tanner was 4-of-5 at the plate, scoring three runs and two RBIs, and Raegan Rector hit a homer.
Jaden Jordan homered against Pryor. Jordan, Keli Hilton and Taylor Skipper homered against Kellyville. Jordan and Hilton homered against Union, and Avery Tanner also smacked one over the right-field fence.
The Sandites will host No. 3 Broken Arrow at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Track and Field
The Sandites’ trip to Jenks on Friday was postponed due to weather, giving the athletes an off week. Joseph Mattison recently signed with Coffeyville Community College, and junior Layne Kirkendoll has received scholarship offers from Oral Roberts and South Dakota State.