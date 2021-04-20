Ali Day, Madison Lee star as powderpuff football returns at CPHS

After a three-year hiatus, powderpuff football returned to Memorial Stadium on Saturday night.

The Charles Page High School seniors dominated the lowerclassmen in the Senior Celebration fundraiser event, not giving up a single score. The event raised nearly $1,800 for the all-night lock-in event that will be held after graduation.

The 21 Puff Street senior team defeated the Hoosier Daddies underclassmen 34-0 in the first game and 19-0 in the second. Cameron Clemons, Raegan Padilla, Drew Hawkins and Madison Lee all scored touchdown runs. Kali Baker passed to Lee for a TD and ran in three PATs. Lee and Ali Day both scored on pick-6s — Day’s was a 79-yarder before also catching the PAT toss from Baker.

Baseball

The Sandites’ losing streak reached six after dropping two district games to Enid and a non-district game against NOAH last week.

On April 12, Enid won 6-5 in 14 innings on a walk-off single. The bullpen combined for 12 strikeouts in the loss, and Cason Savage hit a triple. Tuesday’s rematch was an 8-3 decision.

Jace Arnold threw six strikeouts and Savage hit a home run in the loss to NOAH on Thursday as six walks, two singles, and two errors in the top of the sixth led the Jaguars to the comeback win.