Sand Springs Fire Capt. Ray Hall for years has helped plan and promote mountain bike races as fundraisers to help send kids to the Oklahoma Firefighters Burn Camp.

So last October, when his wife of one year and three days was diagnosed with rectal cancer — knowing that the fight for her life would require their time and attention and keep both of them away from their jobs for extended periods of time — Hall knew just what to do.

He started planning a mountain bike race.

The March 25 race — 12 Hours of Twisted Oak — will come just five days after Hall’s wife, Ashlee Hall, turns 41 and only three days after her final chemotherapy infusion.

By rights, Ashlee Hall should not have rectal cancer. Most people diagnosed with it are male, with an average age of 63 and a family history of the disease.

But according to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Center for Young Onset Colorectal and Gastrointestinal Cancer in New York, an alarming and growing number of people are being diagnosed with colon and rectal cancer when they are younger than 50.

That has long been the age at which most people were encouraged to begin screening for colorectal cancers, something medical experts are now rethinking.

“They call it the silent killer because no one wants to talk about it,” Ray Hall said.

Indeed, when Ashlee, a tax attorney, first developed symptoms, he said, she was embarrassed to discuss them. Only when the symptoms grew worse did the discussions become unavoidable.

“It totally blindsided us,” Ray said about receiving the cancer diagnosis when they were expecting to hear something much-less serious.

“We were trying to sort through the emotions and everything and, once the dust settled, the reality set in that we’re going to have unforeseen expenses” and a lot of missed work.

The couple, married just a year and working to create a blended family with his son, Jaxon, 15, and her daughters, Sophie, 11, and Edie, 9, were also in the middle of building a house on 112 acres near Keystone Lake that they’d just bought about six months earlier.

For Ray, who will have worked for the Sand Springs Fire Department for 17 years come April, the race seemed like a good way to deal with at least part of that laundry list of worries while also doing his part to raise awareness of colorectal cancer.

Twelve Hours of Twisted Oak will actually take place on the family’s property, where Ray has created and cleared an 8-mile loop through the wooded, rocky terrain.

In its purest form, the race is a 12-hour solo endurance event, with one rider completing as many laps as possible in the time allotted.

To extend the fun to a greater number of people, though, Ray added categories for teams — two-person or four-person — and also created three-hour and six-hour options.

While the solo race is more of an endurance event, the team categories are more about moving fast and “getting in some hot laps,” Ray said. But at the end of the very long day, “the winner is whoever does the most laps.”

The loop takes about an hour for the average rider, Ray said, although some of the top competitors will go a little faster.

A sponsor from Nebraska has arranged to bring four or five teams to Oklahoma for the race, and at least one other competitor will be coming from Utah.

Ray has bigger plans for the race than this one event, though. He intends to make it an annual occurrence, with a new beneficiary each year.

The aim will be to find and assist a Sand Springs family who’s fighting colorectal cancer, but if not, he’ll cast the net a little wider to the Tulsa metro area.

“We definitely want to pay it forward after this,” Ray said. “It’s not going to be real big event this year, but I think as it grows it’s going to become a regional event, for sure.”

While planning an event such as 12 Hours of Twisted Oak can be fun, Ray and Ashlee are looking forward to the end of the other endurance event they’ve been taking part in since October.

Ashlee’s final chemotherapy infusion — the last of eight — is scheduled for Wednesday. Next up will be two months of radiation, and for at least part of that time, she’ll also be receiving chemotherapy in a pill form. Finally, there’s the possibility of surgery to remove any last signs of the cancer.

But the Halls have every reason to be optimistic.

Lab results have been good, with blood tests revealing that the treatment is working against Ashlee’s stage 3 cancer.

“The doctors were literally giving her a high-five in the hallway,” Ray said.

“We’re very fortunate that hers is curable,” he said, “but we all know somebody (who’s fighting a less-optimistic battle). It hits home.”