Softball: Sandites blank Ponca City, 9-0

PONCA CITY – The Sandites got back on track with a shutout win over Ponca City, and Jaden Jordan flexed her muscles at the plate.

The Charles Page High School varsity softball team beat Ponca City 9-0 Tuesday, Sept. 1 on the road, and Jordan was 3-4 at the plate with four RBIs.

The Sandites (13-3) scattered 13 hits over seven innings, but things started to click in the sixth inning, ending with five Sand Springs runs. With a 4-0 lead in the top of the sixth, Drew Hawkins laid down a bunt, scoring Avery Tanner, and Kelsi Hilton sacrificed to the pitcher to score Hawkins for the 6-0 lead. Madison Lee drove in Hilton, and Jordan hit a two-RBI triple that scored Lee and Raegan Rector for the 9-0 win.

Tanner was 3-4 at the plate with two runs scored, and Lee was 2-4 with two runs scored and an RBI. Six different Sandites recorded at least one RBI and Jordan was the only one to record multiple RBIs. Lee, Rector, Jordan, Tanner, and Nataley Crawford all ended with at least two hits each.

“(Jordan) hit pretty good leading up to Shawnee. Then, no one really hit well against their pitcher,” said head coach Shelli Brown. “(The Shawnee pitcher is) the best I’ve seen in awhile. (Jordan) got a good hit last night so hopefully that trend will stay.”

Sand Springs scored the first two runs of the game in the top of the first inning on an RBI single from JoLee McNally and an RBI-double from Rector. In the top of the third, Jordan drove in Rector, and Tanner scored on a double from Crawford in the fourth inning for the 4-0 Sandite lead.