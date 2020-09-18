Softball: Sandites beat Shawnee in revenge game, 6-3

Aliyah Taff was put through the gauntlet this week, pitching three games in three days, and she came out on top with three big district wins.
Taff, a senior pitcher beat Muskogee and Owasso before knocking off Shawnee, 6-3, Thursday, Sept. 17 at the Sandite Sports Complex.
Taff (14-4) pitched all seven innings with six hits, two earned runs, nine strikeouts, and one walk. Owasso and Shawnee were both ahead of Sand Springs in the Dist. 6A-3 standings but that changed after Thursday's game.
“We cranked up the pitching machine to 61 (miles per hour) and had (the Sandites) swing some heavy bats (this week). Their pitcher (Anneca Anderson) was a little off towards the end,” said head coach Shelli Brown. “Plus, I think seeing Owasso’s pitching the day before helped to see good pitching. Their confidence is in a good place right now.”
In the first outing with Shawnee, pitcher Anneca Anderson was dominate, and the Shawnee Lady Wolves walked away with a 5-0 win. Anderson gave up only two hits and recorded 15 strikeouts in the win on August 27.
On Thursday, it was Taff’s turn to show dominance.
Anderson ended with 11 strikeouts, but she gave up 12 hits and five earned runs in the loss.
The Charles Page High School fastpitch softball team jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning on an RBI single from Raegan Rector that scored Madison Lee. Shawnee then took a 2-1 lead in the top of the fourth, but Sand Springs answered in the bottom of the inning, scoring five runs.
Olivia Alexander and Lee drove in runs in the fourth, and JoLee McNally grounded out to the pitcher, scoring Drew Hawkins for the 5-2 Sandite lead. Rector ended the scoring with a grounder to shortstop that scored Lee.
Leading 6-2 in the sixth, Sand Springs gave up a run on an error but went on to win, 6-3.
Lee continues to impress at the plate, going 3-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Rector was also 3-4 with two RBIs, and Avery Tanner was 2-3 with one run scored.
“They’re playing well and playing well together. This is a great group that plays with their heart. That can allow amazing things to happen,” Brown said.
Sand Springs is now 21-4 on the season and 8-2 in Dist. 6A-3.
