Softball: Sandites beat Muskogee on senior night, 11-3

Senior pitcher Aliyah Taff has a big week ahead of her, pitching three games in three days, and it started with a senior night win over Muskogee.

The Charles Page High School fastpitch softball team beat Muskogee, 11-3, Tuesday, Sept. 15 at the Sandite Sports Complex, and Taff made two appearances on the mound in the game.

Taff (12-4) got the start but was relieved by Raegan Rector midway through the game, but Taff took the mound again to finish out the contest. Taff ended with six and one-third innings under her belt with four hits, no earned runs, eight strike outs, and one walk.

Seniors Madison Lee, Drew Hawkins, and Taff were honored after the game along with their families.

Sand Springs (19-4) started the game hot, scoring six runs in the bottom of the first inning, but they slowed down and didn’t score another run until the fourth inning. With a 6-0 lead, the Sandites gave up two runs in the top of the third.

Sand Springs got back on the board in the bottom of the fourth, grabbing a 9-2 lead.

Hawkins hit her second home run of the season in the fifth inning and was 3-4 at the plate with three runs scored and three RBIs to lead the team in hits and runs batted in. Lee was 3-4 with one run scored and one RBI.

The Sandites’ No. 2 pitcher Nataley Crawford was unavailable for the game, and head coach Shelli Brown would have liked to have rested Taff a bit because of big games with Owasso and Shawnee this week.

Sand Springs was riding a six-game winning streak before falling to Coweta in the finals of the Bixby Tournament, but they got back in the win column with the eight-run win over Muskogee.