Softball: Sand Springs hands Sapulpa 19-0 loss

The Sand Springs softball team has outscored its opponents, 28-0, in its last two games capped off by a drubbing of HWY 97 rival Sapulpa.

The Charles Page High School fastpitch softball team beat Sapulpa, 19-0, Thursday, Sept. 3 at the Sandite Sports Complex, and Madison Lee and Drew Hawkins hit their first home runs of the season.

In the bottom of the first inning, Lee sent a 1-2 pitch over the fence in centerfield, and Hawkins hit a three-run shot over the fence in left field in the fourth. Jaden Jordan leads the team with two homers on the season.

The Sandites racked up 20 hits and the Lady Chieftains could only manage three.

“It was good to see their bats come back,” head coach Shelli Brown said.

Senior pitcher Aliyah Taff (9-3) pitched all five innings with two hits, seven strikeouts, and no walks.

Lee was 3-3 at the plate with four runs scored and two RBIs, and JoLee McNally, Raegan Rector, and Hawkins ended with three RBIs each. Avery Tanner was 3-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs.

The Sandites got better as the game went on, scoring one run in the first, five in the second, six in the third, and seven in the fourth.

With a 12-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth, Lee hit an RBI double to score Morgan Rector, and JoLee McNally grounded out to first to score Lee for the 14-0 Sand Springs lead. Jordan then doubled to right field to score Rector, and Tanner hit an RBI single to center field. With a 16-0 lead, Hawkins put the exclamation mark on the game with a three-run homer.