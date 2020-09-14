Softball Recap: Sand Springs goes 4-1 at Bixby Tournament

The Sand Springs softball team lost only one game in the Bixby Tournament to a team that beat them earlier in the season.
The Charles Page High School fastpitch softball team lost to the Coweta Lady Tigers, 8-5, in the final game of the Bixby Tournament Saturday, Sept. 12, going 4-1 in the two-day event.
Coweta 8, Sand Springs 5: The Lady Tigers scored five runs in the sixth inning in a come-from-behind win over the Sandites in the final game of the tournament. Sand Springs is now 18-4 on the season and two of the losses are to Coweta.
The Sandites took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning on an RBI-single from Olivia Alexander and a stolen base from Avery Tanner. Alexander singled on a hard ground ball to center field, and Tanner stole home for the 2-0 lead. Coweta countered with three runs in the third, but Sand Spring tied the game in the bottom of the inning when JoLee McNally also stole home.
With the game tied at 3-3, Coweta scored five runs in the sixth inning, including a three-run homer for the final runs of the game.
Pitcher Nataley Crawford got the start on the mound, but Alyiah Taff (11-4) got the loss with five hits, five earned runs, three strikeouts, and no walks. Taff came into the game in the fourth inning after Crawford gave up nine hits and three earned runs in the first three and two-thirds innings.
Sand Springs 6, Edmond Memorial 5: The Sandites never trailed in a win over Edmond Memorial, but the Lady Bulldogs put up a fight in the bottom of the sixth inning, scoring five runs to pull within one run of Sand Springs Saturday, Sept. 12.
Sand Springs took a 6-0 lead by the top of the fifth inning with two runs in the third and four runs in the fifth, including a grand slam home run from Jaden Jordan. With a 2-0 lead, Jordan hit her third home run of the season, driving in Madison Lee, JoLee McNally, and Raegan Rector. Jordan was 1-2 at the plate with one run scored and four RBIs.
Senior pitcher Aliyah Taff got the win, throwing six innings with nine hits, five earned runs, one strikeout, four walks, and one home run.
Sand Springs 10, Collinsville 1: Raegan Rector got the win on the mound in a nine-run victory over Collinsville Saturday, Sept. 12 in day two of the Bixby Tournament.
Rector (1-0) threw five innings with six hits, one earned run, two strikeouts, and one walk. JoLee McNally and Rector combined for seven RBIs, and McNally was 2-3 at the plate with four RBIs.
Sand Springs scattered 11 hits over five innings, scoring three runs in the second, third, and fifth innings, and they left five runners stranded on base.
With a 1-0 lead in the second inning, McNally hit a three-RBI double that scored Drew Hawkins, Morgan Rector, and Madison Lee.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 11
Sand Springs 7, Muldrow 0: The Sandites started the Bixby Tournament with a 7-0 shutout win over the Muldrow Lady Bulldogs, and Sandite pitcher Aliyah Taff threw all six innings with six hits, five strikeouts, no runs, and no walks.
Sand Springs scored all seven runs in the first three innings of the game, scoring four in the first.
In the first inning, Raegan Rector hit an RBI single to score Madison Lee, and Jaden Jordan added one of her own on an RBI single to right that scored JoLee McNally for the 2-0 Sandite lead. Avery Tanner hit a sacrifice fly that scored Rector, and Drew Hawkins’ single drove home Jordan, 4-0 Sandites.
In the game, Rector was 2-3 at the plate with two runs scored, and a team-high two RBIs.
With a 6-0 lead in the third, Nataley Crawford crushed an RBI-triple that scored Morgan Rector for the final runs of the game.
Sand Springs 4, Union 1: With the game tied 1-1 in the bottom of the second, JoLee McNally and Raegan Rector both hit RBI-singles, giving the Sandites a 3-1 lead they wouldn’t relinquish Friday, Sept. 11.
Jordan then hit an RBI single to left field, scoring Madison Lee from second base for the fourth and final run of the game for either team.
Nataley Crawford (6-0) got the start and the win on the mound for Sand Springs, throwing three and two-thirds innings with three hits, one earned run, three strikeouts, and no walks. Aliyah Taff relieved Crawford in the fourth inning and closed out the game with no hits and one strikeout.
Sand Springs recorded 10 hits but left nine runners on base. Lee, McNally, and Crawford were all 2-3 at the plate, and they also recorded RBIs along with Jordan.
Kirk McCracken
Managing Editor
Sand Springs Leader
kirk.mccracken@sandspringsleader.com
918-850-1805
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!