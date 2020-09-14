Softball Recap: Sand Springs goes 4-1 at Bixby Tournament

The Sand Springs softball team lost only one game in the Bixby Tournament to a team that beat them earlier in the season.

The Charles Page High School fastpitch softball team lost to the Coweta Lady Tigers, 8-5, in the final game of the Bixby Tournament Saturday, Sept. 12, going 4-1 in the two-day event.

Coweta 8, Sand Springs 5: The Lady Tigers scored five runs in the sixth inning in a come-from-behind win over the Sandites in the final game of the tournament. Sand Springs is now 18-4 on the season and two of the losses are to Coweta.

The Sandites took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning on an RBI-single from Olivia Alexander and a stolen base from Avery Tanner. Alexander singled on a hard ground ball to center field, and Tanner stole home for the 2-0 lead. Coweta countered with three runs in the third, but Sand Spring tied the game in the bottom of the inning when JoLee McNally also stole home.

With the game tied at 3-3, Coweta scored five runs in the sixth inning, including a three-run homer for the final runs of the game.

Pitcher Nataley Crawford got the start on the mound, but Alyiah Taff (11-4) got the loss with five hits, five earned runs, three strikeouts, and no walks. Taff came into the game in the fourth inning after Crawford gave up nine hits and three earned runs in the first three and two-thirds innings.

Sand Springs 6, Edmond Memorial 5: The Sandites never trailed in a win over Edmond Memorial, but the Lady Bulldogs put up a fight in the bottom of the sixth inning, scoring five runs to pull within one run of Sand Springs Saturday, Sept. 12.