Softball: Madison Lee goes 4-4 in 3-0 win over Owasso

Sand Springs got a big district win, shutting out Owasso in a make-up game.
The Charles Page High School fastpitch softball team beat Dist. 6A-3 foe Owasso, 3-0, in a rare Wednesday game September 16 at the Sandite Sports Complex.
Sand Springs and Owasso were supposed to play last week but the game was canceled due to inclement weather.
Senior pitcher Aliyah Taff (13-4) is showing how tough she can be in the circle, winning her second-straight game in two days. She threw all seven innings with four hits, zero runs, eight strikeouts, and no walks. She started the game against Muskogee the night before and was relieved but came back in to ensure a Sandite win.
No. 2 pitcher Nataley Crawford is still unavailable and Taff has to carry the load on the mound. Sand Springs has three district games this week, including Shawnee, and the Sandites are down to one pitcher, basically.
Senior Madison Lee continues to impress at the plate. She went 4-4 with one run scored and one RBI, and she ended with three doubles. Her fourth hit was a single to third base.
Olivia Alexander was 2-3 with an RBI, and Raegan Rector added an RBI in the bottom of the first for the 1-0 Sandite lead.
Sand Springs (20-4, 7-2 Dist. 6A-3) added two more runs in the bottom of the fourth, and those runs would be the final runs of the game. Alexander hit an RBI single to score Avery Tanner, and Lee drove in courtesy runner Morgan Rector with a double to center field.
Sand Springs recorded 10 hits and left seven runners on base.
Owasso’s Lily Shaw got the start on the mound and the loss. Avery Tallman relieved Shaw in the fifth inning and pitched the final two innings. Shaw ended with seven hits, three earned runs, five strikeouts, and one walk. The Lady Rams scattered 10 hits over seven innings and no one ended with multiple hits. They had four singles by four different players.
Kirk McCracken
Managing Editor
Sand Springs Leader
kirk.mccracken@sandspringsleader.com
918-850-1805
