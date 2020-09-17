Softball: Madison Lee goes 4-4 in 3-0 win over Owasso

Sand Springs got a big district win, shutting out Owasso in a make-up game.

The Charles Page High School fastpitch softball team beat Dist. 6A-3 foe Owasso, 3-0, in a rare Wednesday game September 16 at the Sandite Sports Complex.

Sand Springs and Owasso were supposed to play last week but the game was canceled due to inclement weather.

Senior pitcher Aliyah Taff (13-4) is showing how tough she can be in the circle, winning her second-straight game in two days. She threw all seven innings with four hits, zero runs, eight strikeouts, and no walks. She started the game against Muskogee the night before and was relieved but came back in to ensure a Sandite win.

No. 2 pitcher Nataley Crawford is still unavailable and Taff has to carry the load on the mound. Sand Springs has three district games this week, including Shawnee, and the Sandites are down to one pitcher, basically.

Senior Madison Lee continues to impress at the plate. She went 4-4 with one run scored and one RBI, and she ended with three doubles. Her fourth hit was a single to third base.

Olivia Alexander was 2-3 with an RBI, and Raegan Rector added an RBI in the bottom of the first for the 1-0 Sandite lead.