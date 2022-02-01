School districts face new dilemma: snow days or distance learning

With the National Weather Service predicting up to 8 inches of sleet and snow in the Tulsa area this week, area superintendents are weighing not only whether it is safe and feasible to have in-person classes, but also whether to go to distance learning versus calling a snow day.

Union Public Schools is among the area districts that opted to make Wednesday distance learning day rather than have in-person classes. A decision had not been made as of Tuesday evening about Thursday or Friday.

Union spokesman Chris Payne said district officials consider a host of factors when trying to decide whether to cancel classes or move to distance learning due to inclement weather.

Along with the question of whether teachers have enough time to adjust their lesson plans from in-person instruction to online, there is also the matter of what time the storm is projected to start rolling in and how that could impact students’ ability to get home safely.

Although the district does have ice routes for its buses, it still has a shortage of bus drivers due to vacancies and illness.