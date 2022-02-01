School districts face new dilemma: snow days or distance learning

With the National Weather Service predicting up to 8 inches of sleet and snow in the Tulsa area this week, area superintendents are weighing not only whether it is safe and feasible to have in-person classes, but also whether to go to distance learning versus calling a snow day.
Union Public Schools is among the area districts that opted to make Wednesday distance learning day rather than have in-person classes. A decision had not been made as of Tuesday evening about Thursday or Friday.
Union spokesman Chris Payne said district officials consider a host of factors when trying to decide whether to cancel classes or move to distance learning due to inclement weather.
Along with the question of whether teachers have enough time to adjust their lesson plans from in-person instruction to online, there is also the matter of what time the storm is projected to start rolling in and how that could impact students’ ability to get home safely.
Although the district does have ice routes for its buses, it still has a shortage of bus drivers due to vacancies and illness.
As an added wrinkle, the district is still having to take COVID-19 case counts under consideration as well. As of Monday, the district has 247 confirmed cases among staff and students.
“We do have a pandemic going on and have students home due to COVID-19 numbers,” he said. “This particular decision is a difficult one given all of those factors and we know parents are already exhausted from all the changes that we’ve had to go through.”
Meanwhile, Owasso Public Schools is among the districts that will be using snow days this week.
Margaret Coates is the interim superintendent of Owasso Public Schools, which announced Tuesday evening that it would not have classes on Wednesday or Thursday. Her district notified parents on Monday that if the weather forces school closures this week, those days will be traditional snow days rather than distance learning days.
However, Coates also acknowledged Tuesday afternoon that distance learning for weather-induced school closures could be a possibility in future situations if students and staff were unable to safely make it to campus for an extended period of time.
“In this instance, we’re hoping that it’s a short term event,” she said. “That weighed into our decision, as it would be more appropriate for two days than for a full week.”
Sand Springs is also among the districts that ultimately opted to cancel classes Wednesday in advance of the winter storm. Sand Springs has snow days built into its 2021-2022 academic calendar.
Prior to the district’s Tuesday evening announcement, Sand Springs Superintendent Sherry Durkee said that she, along with her counterparts across the Tulsa metro area, are concerned first and foremost about safety when making decisions whether to have classes in-person, virtually or not at all. Those concerns not only extend to students potentially waiting at the bus stop, but for teachers and support employees attempting to get to campus as well.
“We don’t want to put school buses out on unsafe roads,” she said. “The ability to provide quality instruction is at the front of everyone’s minds and we do have the ability and flexibility to do distance learning. However, I know many of our people could use a mental break and frankly, COVID-19 has been stressful.
“Sometimes it’s good to just let the kids have some time to be kids.”