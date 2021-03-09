Sandites' springs sports team open their seasons

Spring sports have arrived in Sand Springs, with soccer, baseball, and track kicking off their seasons this past week.
Both varsity soccer teams recorded wins to start the season. The boys won 3-2 against Glenpool on March 2, and the girls won 5-0 against Muskogee on Friday.
The boys never led in regulation. Drake Poth and Wyatt Coats scored goals for the Warriors, while Fernando Saldana made a first-half penalty kick and Jack Bratcher scored a goal with 14 minutes remaining to tie it up.
The non-district match skipped overtime and went straight to a shootout. Zach Heinen, Xander Quiroga, Brian Boyles, and Hayden Brooks all made their PKs for the Sandites. Kim Khai, Coats, and Lang Khai made their shots for the Warriors, but Quiroga saved attempts from Kap Khai and Kal Khual to secure the win.
“Xander is probably one of the best goalies in the state,” coach Garland Betts said. “If not the best, probably top two. He’s really good with his feet.” Quiroga recorded four saves in the match, in addition to kicking his PK.
“We’re all excited, my seniors especially, because last year we had a really good team. We lost a couple of seniors who didn’t get to play their senior year, and these guys lost their entire junior year, so I have eight seniors who are very excited to play.”
The Sandites went 2-1 in their non-district matches last year before the season was canceled due to COVID-19. The previous season saw a historic record of 13-3 and a State Quarterfinals appearance.
Sandites baseball started the season 1-2 with a pair of district losses to Edmond Memorial (2-1) before winning 10-4 against Shawnee (1-1). The team went 6-2 last year in its first season under Matt Brown before the remainder of the season was canceled.
Ty Pennington scored the lone run in an 11-1 run-rule loss Monday, and hit a triple in the top of the second. Tuesday’s rematch was an 8-0 loss.
On Friday, Shawnee held a 4-2 lead after five innings before the visitors exploded for eight runs in the top of the sixth. The Wolves walked six in the inning, and Jacob Shields and Brock Swanson both hit RBI doubles. Jabe Schlehuber scored the final run of the game on an RBI-single from Dom Ornelas.
Brycen Peterman recorded the first Sandites win on the mound, throwing two hits, three walks, and five strikeouts in two innings.
The track and field teams kicked off their year Saturday at Holland Hall, led by Cayla Magee with a third-place distance of 91 feet in the girls discus throw. The boys 4x800 relay team placed fourth with a time of 8:43.63. The girls will soon add 2019 long jump state runner-up Layne Kirkendoll now that basketball season has ended.
The baseball team will play in the Owasso Festival on Thursday against Oktaha and Friday against Berryhill. Soccer teams will travel to Bartlesville at 6 p.m. Thursday, and track and field teams will compete at Union on Thursday.