Sandites' springs sports team open their seasons

The Sandites went 2-1 in their non-district matches last year before the season was canceled due to COVID-19. The previous season saw a historic record of 13-3 and a State Quarterfinals appearance.

Sandites baseball started the season 1-2 with a pair of district losses to Edmond Memorial (2-1) before winning 10-4 against Shawnee (1-1). The team went 6-2 last year in its first season under Matt Brown before the remainder of the season was canceled.

Ty Pennington scored the lone run in an 11-1 run-rule loss Monday, and hit a triple in the top of the second. Tuesday’s rematch was an 8-0 loss.

On Friday, Shawnee held a 4-2 lead after five innings before the visitors exploded for eight runs in the top of the sixth. The Wolves walked six in the inning, and Jacob Shields and Brock Swanson both hit RBI doubles. Jabe Schlehuber scored the final run of the game on an RBI-single from Dom Ornelas.

Brycen Peterman recorded the first Sandites win on the mound, throwing two hits, three walks, and five strikeouts in two innings.