Sandites send four wrestlers to state tournament

OKLAHOMA CITY — Charles Page High School’s wrestling season ended with an 18th-place finish in the Class 6A state tournament Saturday at Jim Norick Arena.

Mitchell Smith, Blake Jones, Brooks Dudley, and Mason Harris all qualified for state by placing in top-five at regionals, where the Sandites finished eighth as a team. At the regionals at Broken Arrow, Smith placed third at 132 pounds, Jones was third at 152, Dudley was third at 195, and Harris was fifth at 220. Ethan Norton took sixth at 138, but only the top five advance to state.

At state, Harris lost his single-elimination wrestle-in match. Jones and Dudley both went 0-2, and Smith went 1-2 to secure the team’s only win.

“We just have to have a different mindset coming here,” third-year head coach Jarrod Patterson said. “A few of us were content with making it. We’ve got to look past that, come to scrap next year, and get on the podium.”

Smith, a sophomore, qualified for the second time. He won a 9-2 decision against Ponca City’s Ryker Agee in consolation before falling 4-2 in an overtime tiebreaker to Cade Nicholas. Nicholas previously beat him 5-0 at regionals, but this time Smith took it to three overtime periods before giving up a pair of nearfall points.