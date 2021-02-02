Sandites look for strong week before 6A playoff seedings determined

Berry said about the return of Armstead, who leads the Sandites in scoring: “She’s not 100%, but she did what she does for us. Her presence out on the court means a lot for us and I’m just glad she was able to come back and play and Hailey (also injured in the Port City Classic) was able to come back and play. She’s not 100% either.”

Armstead scored eight points in the fourth-quarter, hitting two 3s.

Should Berry have asked her to force up a few more shots in the first three quarters when she was heavily guarded, mostly by Sai Johnson?

“I didn’t want to put too much pressure on her,” Berry said. “We didn’t know how (the knee) would respond. I think she did what she could offensively and we’ve gotta do some things to get some easier baskets on the coaching end for the rest of them.”

What about the play of Layne Kirkendoll?

“Layne (Berry calls her Lay-ny) has really come a long way. She’s really helping us out rebounding-wise and defensively she’s getting better. Every day she gets better at that and then being able to do some things and finish offensively, she’s getting better at that too.”

Mike Brown, Tulsa World, contributed to this story.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.