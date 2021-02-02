Sandites look for strong week before 6A playoff seedings determined

After two consecutive last-second losses, it was disappointing for coach Eric Savage and the Sandites’ boys basketball team when their scheduled game against Booker T. Washington last Friday was canceled due to BTW being in COVID quarantine.
Savage’s attempts to find another opponent were unsuccessful.
“You want to get that taste out of your mouth,” Savage said about the two losses. “But it may have been a blessing in disguise not to get another game scheduled. After playing four games in six days, this will give us a chance to heal up and have fresh legs.”
Bartlesville’s visit to Sand Springs on Friday is the Sandites’ last scheduled game before Class 6A playoff seedings and pairings are determined.
The Sandites began February with a 5-7 record after a 53-49 overtime home loss to Jenks on Jan. 26. CPHS led 43-35 early in the fourth quarter before a five-point play sparked Jenks. The Sandites had a chance to win in the final seconds of regulation, but Marlo Fox missed a 15-foot jumper.
Fox, who had 21 points, opened OT with a basket, but the Sandites wouldn’t score again as Jenks ended the game on a 6-0 run. That dropped Sand Springs to 0-4 in games decided by five points or less.
“We haven’t been able to close out games for whatever reason,” Savage said. “I’ve seen growth this season and we’re close to getting over the hump, but we haven’t quite been able to make it over the mountain.”
Lady Sandites split pairThe Lady Sandites went 1-1 in the final week of January. CPHS (8-7) dominated Jenks 53-32 on Jan. 26 as Hailey Jackson and Sakauri Wilson paced the Sandites with 12 points each.
On Friday, Booker T. Washington defeated CPHS 52-40. Carrigan Hill and Sai Johnson led Washington with 15 each. Journey Armstead scored 14 in her first game since injuring her knee in the Port City Classic on Jan. 22 and Jackson scored 10.
Washington led 23-20 at halftime and the game was close until the visitors used an 11-0 run to take control.
The Hornets’ experience edge was pronounced, with four players who were prominent in winning last year’s Tournament of Champions. But Sandites coach Josh Berry seemed to think his girls could have done better.
“I think they played a little harder than we did,” Berry said. “I think our girls played hard but we’ve gotta just take it to another level and we’ve gotta be a little more disciplined on the offensive and defensive ends. I think it’s a good lesson, going against a good team. We’ve just gotta get back to work and correct some of the mistakes we made.”
“I think (every girl) had their good times in spurts. All had some good moments and had some letdowns in the game. We’ve gotta match the intensity of the other team for 32 minutes and I don’t think we did that. I think we played 24 to 28 minutes, but not 32.”
Berry said about the return of Armstead, who leads the Sandites in scoring: “She’s not 100%, but she did what she does for us. Her presence out on the court means a lot for us and I’m just glad she was able to come back and play and Hailey (also injured in the Port City Classic) was able to come back and play. She’s not 100% either.”
Armstead scored eight points in the fourth-quarter, hitting two 3s.
Should Berry have asked her to force up a few more shots in the first three quarters when she was heavily guarded, mostly by Sai Johnson?
“I didn’t want to put too much pressure on her,” Berry said. “We didn’t know how (the knee) would respond. I think she did what she could offensively and we’ve gotta do some things to get some easier baskets on the coaching end for the rest of them.”
What about the play of Layne Kirkendoll?
“Layne (Berry calls her Lay-ny) has really come a long way. She’s really helping us out rebounding-wise and defensively she’s getting better. Every day she gets better at that and then being able to do some things and finish offensively, she’s getting better at that too.”
Mike Brown, Tulsa World, contributed to this story.