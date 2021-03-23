Sandites' Layne Kirkendoll, Joseph Mattison claim gold at Broken Arrow Relays

Layne Kirkendoll and Joseph Mattison were leaps and bounds ahead of their competition Friday at the Broken Arrow Relays, and both took home gold medals in the long jump.

Kirkendoll has already secured her position as the second-best long jumper in Sand Springs history behind two-time state champion Shawn Gilton, and she just keeps getting better as she posted a career-high and picked up her second win of the season. She also won the high jump with a career-best effort of 5 feet, 6 inches. That tied a school record shared with Velma Smith and Stephanie Brinlee, who tied as 1983 4A state runners-up.

Mattison earned his first varsity gold in his first jumping event of the season.

There were no individual running events in the dual-style meet, which pitted the Sand Springs relay teams against Broken Arrow’s varsity and JV squads. The Sandite runners didn’t win any events, but the girls’ 1600 team lost by less than a second.

The next scheduled event is at 4 p.m. Friday at Muskogee.

BaseballThe Sandites (5-6) went 0-4 at the Edmond Festival, but their Saturday doubleheader featured a pair of close shootouts. On Thursday, they lost 5-1 to Norman North and 7-4 to Mustang.