Sandites' Gabe Glenn plans to follow slain mother's wishes, play college baseball

TULSA — Gabe Glenn can’t remember the last time he played a game without his mother in the stands.

“I couldn’t tell you one baseball game she missed in 14 years, probably,” he said after he and two Sand Springs teammates played in Sunday evening’s High School Senior Series all-star game at ONEOK Field. “Not one.”

Amanda Glenn was among four people killed June 1 in a mass shooting on the campus of Saint Francis Hospital. She was laid to rest Thursday in Sand Springs.

Since his mother’s death, baseball has been the furthest thing from Gabe Glenn’s mind.

“I haven’t thought much about” baseball, he said. “But it was good to get here.

“It’s good to be back playing ball. That’s what I love doing. Honestly, I miss Ma. I doubted playing this game, but that’s what she would want me to do.”

Glenn got the start and spent five innings at third base, recording one putout. He was 1-of-3 at the plate with a walk, a single, and a reach-on-error that drove in a run.

The win capped a lustrous high school career for the Sandite, who finished his senior season with a .433 batting average, 45 RBIs and 37 runs scored.

Glenn plans to continue his career at the next level.

“I was doing it for me, but I’m also doing it for her,” he said. “She loves me playing. Today was my first baseball game ever without my mom. She’d want me to go to college; she wanted me to play college baseball.”

Glenn has an offer from Northern Oklahoma College in Tonkawa, and a few other colleges are also talking to him.

Whatever the future has in store, he’ll never find better teammates than his boys in black and gold, he said.

“The support I’ve gotten from Sand Springs has been unbelievable,” Glenn said. “I can’t explain it. Ty (Pennington), Cruz (Norris) and Gunnar (Casey) — those are my three best friends. It’s us four, always.”

Pennington was selected to the June 5 All-State game in Enid, but he skipped it to spend time with Glenn in the days immediately following his mother’s death.

The ONEOK Field stands were filled with Sand Springs supporters on Sunday evening. The roar from the crowd was noticeably louder when the Sandites took the plate than when anyone else was at bat.

Carson Seabolt spent three innings in center field and pitched the fifth inning. On the mound he recorded the win with one strikeout, two walks, and no hits or runs allowed.

Seabolt also scored the North’s first run in a 4-2 win after drawing a walk in the bottom of the third. Glenn reached on an error, and Seabolt came home to make it 2-1. Then he drove in the game-tying run on a sacrifice in the fifth inning.

Nathan Gibson recorded five putouts in four innings at first base but only had one plate appearance in the bottom of the seventh — a flyout to right field.

For Gibson and Seabolt, it was the end of the road. The two plan on attending tech school next year to study HVAC systems.

All three Sandites wore special stickers on their helmets with the letter “A” for Amanda at the center of two angel wings.