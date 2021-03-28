Sandites' Fernando Saldana scored five goals during week

Fernando Saldana had a big week for the Sand Springs boys soccer team as he scored five goals in four games.

The Sandites (4-4) placed fourth at the Holland Hall tournament last week, beating Oklahoma Christian School 6-0 on Thursday before falling 2-1 to Holland Hall on Friday and 7-3 to Owasso on Saturday.

Saldana scored a hat trick against OCS and Jack Bratcher had two goals. Cameron Summerton added the sixth goal, his first of the season. Saldana scored one goal against Holland Hall and another against Owasso. Bratcher and Mason Ritter also had goals against Owasso.

The team was short-handed in its placement match, playing without NSU-bound David Fancher and goalkeeper Xander Quiroga, among others. Junior backup Shawn Hayes made 10 saves in the loss.

The Sandites opened the week with a 2-1 loss in non-district play at Enid on March 23, with Brian Boyles scoring the lone goal.

Baseball

Sandites baseball went 3-2 last week and is 8-8 overall. Jabe Schlehuber got the win and Eli Buxton recorded a save in a 4-2 district victory March 23 at Bartlesville, which won the rematch 6-4 a day later.