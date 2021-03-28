Sandites' Fernando Saldana scored five goals during week

Fernando Saldana had a big week for the Sand Springs boys soccer team as he scored five goals in four games.
The Sandites (4-4) placed fourth at the Holland Hall tournament last week, beating Oklahoma Christian School 6-0 on Thursday before falling 2-1 to Holland Hall on Friday and 7-3 to Owasso on Saturday.
Saldana scored a hat trick against OCS and Jack Bratcher had two goals. Cameron Summerton added the sixth goal, his first of the season. Saldana scored one goal against Holland Hall and another against Owasso. Bratcher and Mason Ritter also had goals against Owasso.
The team was short-handed in its placement match, playing without NSU-bound David Fancher and goalkeeper Xander Quiroga, among others. Junior backup Shawn Hayes made 10 saves in the loss.
The Sandites opened the week with a 2-1 loss in non-district play at Enid on March 23, with Brian Boyles scoring the lone goal.
Baseball
Sandites baseball went 3-2 last week and is 8-8 overall. Jabe Schlehuber got the win and Eli Buxton recorded a save in a 4-2 district victory March 23 at Bartlesville, which won the rematch 6-4 a day later.
The Sandites returned to Bartlesville on Thursday and Friday for a festival. Gage Elliott went the distance in a 10-2 win over Ponca City on Thursday, only giving up three hits, then Kayden Campbell recorded a 7-4 rivalry win against Sapulpa with another save from Buxton. Schlehuber and Ty Pennington both had triples in the win. Bishop Kelley scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh for an 8-7 walk-off win on Friday.
Rhen Rutledge paced the offense, going 7-of-15 at the plate last week with seven runs, two RBIs, a double, and a triple. Cason Savage also hit a triple in the Wednesday loss to Bartlesville.
Sand Springs will travel to Jenks on Friday for a non-district game, and will host Midwest City at noon Saturday.
Slow Pitch Softball
Sandites Slow Pitch started the season with a pair of wins March 23 at Union High School. The Sandites beat Berryhill 13-1 in a three-inning run rule and survived a 12-11 shootout with the host team.
Lauren Hammock got the win against Berryhill, only giving up one hit. Jaden Jordan hit a two-run homer in the first inning to give her team the lead, and Kelsi Hilton and Kaden Barnes both hit RBI triples. Hilton added a grand slam in the second inning, then Hammock threw a bases-loaded strikeout for the win.
Barnes got the win against Union and Hammock recorded a save. Jordan went 3-for-3 at the plate with two home runs and six RBIs.
The Sandites will compete Thursday at the Haskell Tournament, where they are the defending champions.
Track and Field
The Sand Springs boys placed sixth and the girls took fifth Friday at the Muskogee Track Classic. Two Lady Sandites brought home three gold medals from the event.
Jazmin Lopez won the 800-meter run in 2:29.87. Layne Kirkendoll won the high jump with a mark of 5 feet-4 inches and the long jump with a distance of 17 feet-6 inches. Jayda Rowe placed second in the discus throw with a mark of 105 feet-7 inches, ranking her second in Sand Springs history in the event.
Alejandro Lopez placed second in the 800-meter run in 2:04.95, less than half a second behind the winner. Joseph Mattison placed third in the 100-meter dash in 11.27, third in the 200 in 23.15, and third in the long jump at 19 feet-7 inches.
The girls 4x100 relay team placed third in 52.04 seconds, the 4x400 placed fourth in 4:29.49, and the 4x200 placed fifth in 1:56.22.
The boys 4x800 relay team placed fourth in 8:48.62, the 4x400 placed fourth in 3:41.33, and the 4x200 placed fifth in 1:38.57.
The Sandites track teams will next compete at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Broken Arrow Track Classic.
Basketball
Sand Springs' Marlo Fox was named to the All-Frontier Valley Conference boys basketball first team in voting by league coaches.