Sandites celebrate college sports signings

Wednesday morning at the Ed Dubie Field House marked a special occasion for the Sand Springs athletic programs. Charles Page High School celebrated twelve athletes who have committed to playing at the next level with a ceremonial signing day.

Three softball players, two basketball players, one rower, one golfer, one football player, and four soccer players signed with ten different colleges and one prep school, in four different states.

“It’s a great day in Sandite athletics when you have twelve athletes that are signing to go play at the next level,” said Athletic Director Rod Sitton. “It’s a pretty good number for us. Obviously we’re trying to build, and these guys have been an essential part of our athletic program. It’s just great to be here to celebrate them.”

From the softball team: Madison Lee signed with Fort Scott Community College, Drew Hawkins signed with Northeastern State University, and Aliyah Taff signed with Southern Arkansas University. All three were All-State selections this past season, and were three-time Regional Champions in their careers.

Taff went 17-6 in the pitcher’s circle last fall with a 1.82 ERA. Lee led the offense with a .532 batting average and 46 runs, and Hawkins hit .409 with 32 runs.

Marlo Fox signed with Seward County College to play basketball. He led the team with 18.6 points per game this year and ended his career as the sixth-highest scoring player in Sandite history with 1,065 points. Darrian Jordan signed to play basketball at Seminole State College.

Jaslynn Mock was an Academic All-Conference selection for the Sandite Dance team this year, but she will be continuing her athletic career as a rower at the University of Central Oklahoma.

David Fancher, Jack Bratcher, Josie Gelsthorpe, and Alison Day all signed from the Soccer teams. Fancher is headed to Northeastern State University, Day will play for Rogers State University, Gelsthorpe will play for Central Baptist College, and Bratcher committed to Oral Roberts University.

Meghan Charles will be playing golf at Oklahoma City University. She is a two-time State Qualifier and was the 2020 South Central Junior PGA Player of the Year. Last season she won the Regional Preview Tournament, but the remainder of the year was canceled due to COVID-19.

JaRighteous Evans will be reclassifying to the Class of 2022 and enrolling at Phenix City Sports Academy to continue his athletic and academic development before college. He will be part of the first-ever class of Buccaneers, an expansion team of the Post Grad Football League. Evans was an All-District defensive lineman this past season.

Darren Hawkins didn’t make his commitment in time for Signing Day, but he has since announced that he will be playing FCS Division 1 football at Abilene Christian University in Texas.