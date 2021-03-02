Sandites basketball teams advance to 6A area tournament

The Tigers dealt Sand Springs an 82-50 defeat just three weeks earlier, and they jumped out to a 16-5 lead early in Saturday’s game before the Sandites began to claw their way back into it.

“It’s no surprise the style of game we have to play if we want to be competitive with these schools with bigger athletes and three times as many kids,” Sandites coach Eric Savage said. “I thought we did what we could to keep the game close, play good defense, rebound, and got them to play the tempo that we wanted to play.”

Cason Savage sank a 3 for the Sandites’ first lead to close the third quarter, and they were up 33-31 with 5:42 in the fourth. The Tigers tied it up at the charity stripe, took the lead on a field goal from Jaiell Talley, and held on for the win.

“We had a good week,” Eric Savage said. “We just couldn’t make enough plays down the stretch. We put ourselves in a position to win but couldn’t quite finish it off.”

The 13th-ranked Lady Sandites (11-8) got off to a slow start Thursday against No. 18 Ponca City and they were all tied up after one quarter. Then they scored 11 in a row to start the second and never looked back in a 51-34 win at Union.

Journey Armstead had 16 points and 10 steals, while Hailey Jackson put up nine points and 13 rebounds against the Wildcats. Armstead added 15 points against Union in Saturday’s regional final, but the No. 3 Redskins were too much for the Sandites and prevailed 46-33.