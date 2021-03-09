Sandites' basketball seasons end at area tournaments

Early on it looked as if the Sandites might roll past Midwest City, closing the first period on an eight-point run for a 13-4 advantage. MWC’s Taniyah Looney hit a pair of free throws with 49.5 seconds left in the third quarter to make it 22-21, and the Bombers never gave up the lead, closing the stanza on an eight-point run.

“We got a little flat,” Berry said. “The energy level wasn’t as high. For some of us, it was our first time in these type of games, so it was a good learning experience for them. It sucks for the seniors, they’ve given me a lot.”

Kirkendoll scored a career-high 10 points with seven rebounds against Edmond Memorial.

“We know what (Sakauri) Wilson brings and we know what Armstead brings,” Berry said. “So if we can get Kirkendoll and Jackson to dial up, and we get our bench players in there, I like our outlook. We need to create as many playmakers as we can, that way it’s harder for them to just key in on one or two people.”

The Sandites boys team’s season ended at 7-11 with a 61-40 loss to Union in an area game Friday at Owasso.

After 14 years without a playoff win, they have now advanced to the area tournament in seven out of the past eight years under coach Eric Savage.

Sand Springs will graduate six players this year, including four starters. Marlo Fox ended time as a Sandite with 1,065 points, after scoring a team-high 12 against Union, and will continue his career at Seward County Community College. They will also graduate Cason Savage, Corbin Fisher, Daren Hawkins, Morgan Lockhart, and Trevin Corona.