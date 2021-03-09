Sandites' basketball seasons end at area tournaments

Lady Sandites coach Josh Berry sees a bright 2021-22 season ahead for his Sand Springs basketball program after just falling short of a state tournament berth this year.
Charles Page High School’s 2020-21 season ended with a 36-33 loss to Midwest City in the Class 6A area consolation final Saturday at Edmond Santa Fe. As a result, Midwest City reached the state tournament while CPHS’ season ended with a 12-9 record.
CPHS will graduate only two seniors, Bayleigh Cheney and Darrian Jordan, while returning four starters, including star Journey Armstead, who has more than 1,000 career points.
“Hopefully this soaks in with them over the spring and the summer and their work ethic and concentration are dialed up,” Berry said.
Berry added, “It was a COVID season, it was up and down. We didn’t get very many practices to start off before we started playing. I thought we played our best ball down the stretch. Layne Kirkendoll really came into her own in the playoffs and if she can continue to be that dominant force inside and grow on that, and if Hailey Jackson can continue to grow with confidence, I think the sky’s the limit.”
The Lady Sandites moved within one win of the state tournament as they paid back a December loss against Edmond Memorial with a 50-46 overtime victory Thursday. Armstead scored a game-high 22 points with five steals and six assists against the Bulldogs, but Midwest City held her to 12 points in Saturday’s 36-33 loss. She finished her season averaging 16.9 points per game and joined the 1,000-point club in January.
Early on it looked as if the Sandites might roll past Midwest City, closing the first period on an eight-point run for a 13-4 advantage. MWC’s Taniyah Looney hit a pair of free throws with 49.5 seconds left in the third quarter to make it 22-21, and the Bombers never gave up the lead, closing the stanza on an eight-point run.
“We got a little flat,” Berry said. “The energy level wasn’t as high. For some of us, it was our first time in these type of games, so it was a good learning experience for them. It sucks for the seniors, they’ve given me a lot.”
Kirkendoll scored a career-high 10 points with seven rebounds against Edmond Memorial.
“We know what (Sakauri) Wilson brings and we know what Armstead brings,” Berry said. “So if we can get Kirkendoll and Jackson to dial up, and we get our bench players in there, I like our outlook. We need to create as many playmakers as we can, that way it’s harder for them to just key in on one or two people.”
The Sandites boys team’s season ended at 7-11 with a 61-40 loss to Union in an area game Friday at Owasso.
After 14 years without a playoff win, they have now advanced to the area tournament in seven out of the past eight years under coach Eric Savage.
Sand Springs will graduate six players this year, including four starters. Marlo Fox ended time as a Sandite with 1,065 points, after scoring a team-high 12 against Union, and will continue his career at Seward County Community College. They will also graduate Cason Savage, Corbin Fisher, Daren Hawkins, Morgan Lockhart, and Trevin Corona.