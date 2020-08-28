Sandite volleyball beats Sapulpa, 3-0

Charles Page High School always has the goal of knocking off Highway 97 rival Sapulpa in everything. On Tuesday, Aug. 25 the Sandites were able to accomplish just that with a 3-0 (25-17, 26-24, 25-23) victory at the Chieftain Center.

“It’s always a goal for us to beat our rival, and we accomplished it again this year,” Sand Springs coach Derek Jackson said. “Just very proud of the team.”

The Sandites racked up 39 kills in the match, led by Kasidy Holland with 11. Payton Robbins had 10 kills, and Sophie Singleton had six kills and three blocks.

“She came up big in important moments,” Jackson said of Singleton. “Kas and Sophie really played well and lifted us up. Key kills and blocks from both of them.”

Olivia Dewitt recorded three aces and three digs, and Jacelyn Smith had four blocks and four kills for the Sandites. On defense, Madison Blaylock tallied 29 digs, to go along with an ace.

“It was a really good day in terms of hitting and blocking,” Jackson said. “Nine blocks is the most in one match for the season, and we also hit a .286 for the match which is above our average.”

The Sandites were able to hold of Sapulpa in both the second and third sets to finish off the victory.