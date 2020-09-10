Sandite 8th grade earns second place trophy at Owasso

OWASSO -- The Sand Springs’ eighth grade A volleyball team picked up a second-place finish at a tournament in Owasso earlier this week.
The Sandites picked up wins over Muskogee (3-0: 25-23, 25-15, 25-15), Owasso B (3-0: 25-16, 25-22, 25-16), and Metro Christian (2-0: 25-23, 25-21).
In the finals, Owasso A knocked off Sand Springs, 2-1 (25-20, 25-21).
Kirk McCracken
Managing Editor
Sand Springs Leader
kirk.mccracken@sandspringsleader.com
918-850-1805
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!