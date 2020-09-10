 Skip to main content
Sandite 8th grade earns second place trophy at Owasso

Sandite 8th grade earns second place trophy at Owasso

091620-ssl-8thgradevb

Pictured are, front row, from left: Alexis Stull and Gracie Young; back row: Josie Myers, Trinity Durham, Jayden Smith, Alia DeBerry, and Addison Record.

OWASSO -- The Sand Springs’ eighth grade A volleyball team picked up a second-place finish at a tournament in Owasso earlier this week.

The Sandites picked up wins over Muskogee (3-0: 25-23, 25-15, 25-15), Owasso B (3-0: 25-16, 25-22, 25-16), and Metro Christian (2-0: 25-23, 25-21). 

In the finals, Owasso A knocked off Sand Springs, 2-1 (25-20, 25-21).

