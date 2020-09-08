Sand Springs Schools offer free meals to students

Sand Springs Public Schools recently announced the USDA has extended a waiver allowing the district to feed all students one free breakfast and one free lunch until the funding runs out or the program ends at the end of the year.

This includes all types of learning – blended, virtual, and face-to-face.

Virtual and blended students are welcomed to receive the free meals and must use the meal order forms provided on the school’s website. With the waiver, students don’t have to pick up the meals from the school they attend in the district. They can pick up a meal from any school site, but the students need to use the meal order form on the website to pre-order from the school site they choose. Students do not have to be present to pick up these meals curbside.

The Sandite Nutrition Team said the USDA is still working on clarifications and there are a lot questions without answers at this point. However, the school has the green light to serve free meals, and the team wants students to take full advantage.

The money that is on the student’s meal accounts will not be refunded and will remain on the accounts for any ala carte or extra food item purchases.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Sand Springs Schools continued to feed students despite the school closure in March. Just after the district decided to offer free breakfast and lunch, Sand Springs Schools Child Nutrition Director, Sherry Pearson, said the Sandite Nutrition Team will do whatever it takes to feed the students, and they did throughout the summer, as well.