Sand Springs QB Ty Pennington scores 4 TDs in 27-26 win over Shiloh Christian

The game came down to who scored last. Sand Springs scored last.

Class 6AII No. 9 Sand Springs knocked off Arkansas’ Class 4A No. 2 Shiloh Christian, 27-26, Friday, Sept. 18 at Memorial Stadium in a game that went back and forth from the start.

​"The effort is there," head coach Bobby Klinck said. "We've got to quit making critical errors, and we've got to control ourselves, emotionally. Great win against a very good opponent."

Sand Springs quarterback Ty Pennington ended with four touchdowns – three rushing, one passing – and his 2-yard keeper in the fourth quarter gave the Sandites the lead for good after trailing 26-21 with ten minutes left in the game.

It would have been a long shot, but the Shiloh Christian Saints had a chance to score again with around two minutes left to play. The Sandite defense kept pushing them back and almost got a safety after Shiloh quarterback Eli Wisdom was tackled in the end zone. However, forward progress was called and Sand Springs eventually ran out the clock.

Wisdom accounted for three of the Saints’ four scores, and Braden Tutt blocked and returned a Sandite punt for a score in the second quarter.