Sand Springs outlasts Sapulpa in HWY 97 Rivalry, 21-17

SAPULPA – The Highway 97 Rivalry now comes with some hardware, and the Sand Springs Sandites were the first to take the traveling trophy home for the year.

The Charles Page High School varsity football team beat Sapulpa, 21-17, to start the 2020 season, hoisting the new HWY 97 street sign trophy after the game Friday, Aug. 28 at George F. Collins Stadium.

“This is what it’s all about, boys,” said CPHS Athletic Director Rod Sitton as he handed the trophy to the team.

Sandite quarterback Ty Pennington was impressive from the start, throwing a touchdown and rushing for another in the four-point win. Pennington was 9-16 passing for 167 yards with one touchdown, and he rushed 17 times for 66 yards and a score.

With a 21-15 lead and only seconds left to play in the game, Pennington ran out of the back of the end zone as time expired for a safety on the last play, securing the Sand Springs win.

Sandite running back Blake Jones scored the first touchdown of the game on a short run, giving his team an early 7-0 lead. However, in the third quarter, Jones suffered a leg injury and did not return.

After a 17-yard rushing touchdown from Sapulpa running back Connor Rose, Pennington went deep to Jamon Sisco for a 51-yard strike, handing the Sandites a 14-6 advantage.

Sapulpa (0-1) got some lucky breaks in the third quarter and it resulted in points. Sand Springs punter Zach Heinin mishandled a snap in the end zone, resulting in a safety, and Tah’zon Taft then added a 2-yard scamper, giving the Chieftains their first lead of the game, 15-14.