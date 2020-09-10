Sand Springs offers 'White Box' grant program to revitalize downtown

Sand Springs is trying to give its downtown a facelift by offering reimbursable grants to help building owners improve their buildings or store fronts.
The City of Sand Springs recently announced the creation of a new downtown redevelopment program which can help commercial building owners improve their older, vacant facilities.
The new “White Box” grant program kicks off this month with applications and instructions available online for interested commercial property owners whose site qualifies. The program will be administered by the City of Sand Springs Planning Department with approval process provided through the Sand Springs Development Authority (SSDA). The White Box grant program incentivizes rehabilitation work for sites located within a specific downtown revitalization area in Sand Springs.
The city has designated an area of downtown, starting at highway 412 and involving Broadway Avenue, and Second and Main streets.
The city has done something similar to this in the past by offering paint and other improvement tools but this is much larger.
“We’re excited to roll out this new program as an incentive for qualifying downtown commercial business owners”, said Troy Cox, SSDA Chair. “Our goal is to use this public/private venture in the form of a reimbursable grant program to do work in the heart of downtown Sand Springs. We aim to help commercial property owners improve both the functionality of their building and keep improving the outward appearance of our community.”
The White Box grant program offers an 80% reimbursable grant award for work done on vacant buildings that fall inside the grant program area. The maximum grant award available is $10,000 and property owners are limited to one grant per year. For example a property owner might receive up to $8,000 back for expenses incurred on an approved maximum grant project of $10,000. Projects may exceed $10,000 to accomplish major work, but reimbursement amounts are capped at the $10,000 grant project amount.
“This is a very accessible and valuable tool for downtown commercial property owners,” said City Planner Brad Bates. “With this grant program now in place, investors and property owners have a clear path to receive sizeable incentives to do work on older or outdated properties to make them viable again in our downtown.”
The application is now available on the city’s website, including grant program details. Applicants should be prepared to provide enough documentation and research on their planned improvement project to aide in the review of their grant application. A design review committee from SSDA will determine the merits of all applications and direct the amount of the award to any applicant who meets the criteria.
To receive reimbursement following a grant award, projects must be completed within 120 calendar days (there are grant extensions possible of up to one year), must conform to the submitted grant application and must produce workmanship that is customary to the industry.
Kirk McCracken
Managing Editor
Sand Springs Leader
kirk.mccracken@sandspringsleader.com
918-850-1805
