Sand Springs offers 'White Box' grant program to revitalize downtown

Sand Springs is trying to give its downtown a facelift by offering reimbursable grants to help building owners improve their buildings or store fronts.

The City of Sand Springs recently announced the creation of a new downtown redevelopment program which can help commercial building owners improve their older, vacant facilities.

The new “White Box” grant program kicks off this month with applications and instructions available online for interested commercial property owners whose site qualifies. The program will be administered by the City of Sand Springs Planning Department with approval process provided through the Sand Springs Development Authority (SSDA). The White Box grant program incentivizes rehabilitation work for sites located within a specific downtown revitalization area in Sand Springs.

The city has designated an area of downtown, starting at highway 412 and involving Broadway Avenue, and Second and Main streets.

The city has done something similar to this in the past by offering paint and other improvement tools but this is much larger.

“We’re excited to roll out this new program as an incentive for qualifying downtown commercial business owners”, said Troy Cox, SSDA Chair. “Our goal is to use this public/private venture in the form of a reimbursable grant program to do work in the heart of downtown Sand Springs. We aim to help commercial property owners improve both the functionality of their building and keep improving the outward appearance of our community.”