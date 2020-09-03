Sand Springs fighter earns UFC contract; Jimmy "The Brick" Flick beats Nate Smith

Sand Springs’ own Jimmy “The Brick” Flick is making a name for himself in the mixed martial arts game, and, after 10 years, he's got a contract with the UFC.

With 14-5-0 record going into his last fight, Flick got the win and is now 15-5-0 with a three-fight win streak, and it earned him a contract with the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

On Tuesday, Sept. 1, Flick beat Nate “The Savage” Smith with an arm triangle choke at the 3:15 mark of the third round at Dana White’s Contender Series in Las Vegas, Nevada. Smith escaped several submission attempts from Flick, but the former Sandite kept grinding. He mounted Smith in the third round, working his way into an arm-triangle choke, which has been his go-to submission, lately.

In his last three fights, Flick beat Greg Fischer with an arm triangle choke. He also beat Jesse Bazzi with a submission, and his win over Fischer earned Flick the LFA flyweight championship belt. Flick’s last loss was a knockout from Ray Rodriguez in February of 2019.

Flick, 30, is a flyweight and is 5-foot-6, weighing around 125 pounds.

He started his career in 2010 and has 20 professional fights under his belt. Of his 15 wins, 13 of those have come by way of submission. Flick fights out of Sand Springs for Forza Combat Sports, and Thomas “Thunderkick” Longacre is one of his coaches.

Flick started wrestling at the age of four years old in Sand Springs but moved to Texas at the age of 17. He had his first amateur fight in 2009, going 7-0, and became a professional fighter in 2010. He's now back home in Sand Springs.

Kirk McCracken Managing Editor Sand Springs Leader kirk.mccracken@sandspringsleader.com 918-850-1805

