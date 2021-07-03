Sand Springs Council approves bus contract, route changes

The Tulsa Transit bus route that traverses part of Sand Springs had the City Council going round and round last week over how best to serve bus riders as well as residents and businesses along the Oklahoma 97 corridor between U.S. 412 and Morrow Road.
The city contracts with the Metropolitan Tulsa Transit Authority annually each July 1 to provide one fixed route plus the paratransit Lift service.
City Planner Brad Bates told the council at its regular meeting June 28 that the city had been hearing some frustration from motorists about buses adding to the congestion along Oklahoma 97 near U.S. 412.
So Bates and City Manager Mike Carter met with MTTA representatives a couple of months ago to see about rerouting the bus so that it would not stop on Oklahoma 97, which is also Wilson Avenue.
The bus comes into town on Charles Page Boulevard from the east, turns north on Adams Road and takes a quick turn back west on Second Street, which it follows to Oklahoma 97 and turns south.
From there, a new route was devised that had the bus turning west on Wekiwa Road before turning south on Short Street to Broad Street and winding its way into the bus stop on the south side of Walmart. The bus then traveled east on Morrow Road to Booker T. Washington Avenue, where it turned north to Alexander Boulevard. The bus then went west to Oklahoma 97, back north to Second, and then out of town following its inbound route.
“Mainly we wanted to get the traffic off of Highway 97,” Bates said, “but we also wanted to introduce it into the Wekiwa business area and also into River West so that those businesses in there … could reap the benefits of the bus route servicing their area more directly.”
But not everyone was happy. A Broad Street resident complained about the buses on the residential street and gathered about 30 supportive signatures on a petition.
So Carter and Bates went back to MTTA and came up with a route that would keep the buses from stopping on Oklahoma 97 or going down Broad Street. The bus would no longer go down Wekiwa, but it would continue to serve River West.
Under the proposal, the bus would come into town as before, but once southbound on Oklahoma 97, it would turn east on Alexander into River West, turn south on Booker T. Washington, and then go west on Morrow Road to the bus stop south of Walmart. Outbound, it would reverse the inbound route.
Ward 5 City Councilor Beau Wilson’s issue wasn’t so much with the route but with the accommodations for residents of a street that is not even in the city limits. Broad Street is maintained by Tulsa County, which, as Bates had noted, had no objection to the bus traveling on its road.
“My concern is that we are doing a lot of changing because of an unincorporated area that we have in the past said, ‘Please, join us. We would like for you to be incorporated in the city.’ They have said time and time again, ‘No, thank you,’” he said. “Yet every time we have an issue in that particular area, we’re allowing them to dictate what we’re going to do.”
Carter said he saw the proposal as a good compromise.
“I don’t see this as us caving in,” he said. “This is us looking at all the information, and if we can be good neighbors, that’s good of us, as well.
“We should look at this as the opportunity to do the right thing with the information we have.”
Wilson replied: “I just don’t want us having our agenda stonewalled by one citizen who is technically not even a citizen.”
Ward 4 Councilor Nancy Riley questioned whether the bus couldn’t go farther west along Wekiwa to the Case Community Center, turn around there, and stop on the return near the businesses close to Oklahoma 97. That would have bus passengers exiting the bus on the south side. Carter had noted that the bus wasn’t currently stopping on Wekiwa because with the bus being westbound, riders would be exiting into traffic.
Councilors generally showed some interest in pursuing that idea in the future.
“The part that we were adamant about” was keeping the bus from stopping on Oklahoma 97, Carter said. “We have enough congestion on that road.”
He told councilors that MTTA had offered to conduct a study — for which the city would pay $10,000 and the transit authority would pay $40,000 — that could examine the effectiveness of the service and consider changes.
“They did that about 15 years ago,” Ward 3 Councilor Mike Burdge said, adding, “Do we know what kind of ridership we have?”
MTTA General Manager Ted Rieck told councilors that last year, even during a pandemic, the Sand Springs route saw 19,000 boardings, or about 62 riders a day.
“Normal times would be twice that, or about 124 riders per day,” he said.
Bates pointed out that not all bus passengers are residents of Sand Springs.
The city provides the bus route “for the use by our citizens as a means of transportation to Tulsa. Likewise, the bus route also provides a way for people to come from Tulsa that may live along the route,” he said.
“This means that noncitizens are able to come to Sand Springs to shop, eat, and even work. So in a way, the route is also a means of economic development by attracting people to Sand Springs to spend money.”
Ultimately, councilors voted 4-2 to approve the contract with the new route that does not go down Broad Street, with Councilors Mike Burdge, Brian Jackson and Phil Nollan, as well as Mayor Jim Spoon, voting yes and Councilors Riley and Wilson voting no. Vice Mayor and Ward 2 Councilor Patty Dixon was not present.
The contract with MTTA is for $61,011, or $15,252.75 per quarter, to cover the city’s share of the annual cost of the Lift and Route 114 services. The amount is a 7% increase over the fiscal year 2020 amount.
MTTA said there was no increase in the FY 2021 contract because of the COVID-19 pandemic but that rising labor costs and efforts to distribute costs equitably among the municipalities the transit authority serves resulted in the increase now.
Carter said late last week that he thought the council would not take MTTA up on its offer to conduct a major study at this point.