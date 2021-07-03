Sand Springs Council approves bus contract, route changes

“Mainly we wanted to get the traffic off of Highway 97,” Bates said, “but we also wanted to introduce it into the Wekiwa business area and also into River West so that those businesses in there … could reap the benefits of the bus route servicing their area more directly.”

But not everyone was happy. A Broad Street resident complained about the buses on the residential street and gathered about 30 supportive signatures on a petition.

So Carter and Bates went back to MTTA and came up with a route that would keep the buses from stopping on Oklahoma 97 or going down Broad Street. The bus would no longer go down Wekiwa, but it would continue to serve River West.

Under the proposal, the bus would come into town as before, but once southbound on Oklahoma 97, it would turn east on Alexander into River West, turn south on Booker T. Washington, and then go west on Morrow Road to the bus stop south of Walmart. Outbound, it would reverse the inbound route.

Ward 5 City Councilor Beau Wilson’s issue wasn’t so much with the route but with the accommodations for residents of a street that is not even in the city limits. Broad Street is maintained by Tulsa County, which, as Bates had noted, had no objection to the bus traveling on its road.