Colleges and universities have reported the names of area students who are listed on the president’s and dean’s honor rolls for the fall 2022 semester. Those named are residents of Sand Springs unless otherwise noted.
Missouri State University
Dean’s Honor Roll
Jacie Taber.
Oklahoma State University
President’s Honor Roll
Cale Gibson Askew, Lindsey Kate Bandl, Mckenzie Luu Beesley, Rachel Michelle Bradford, Natalie G. Bunch, Samantha Jo Cole, Jessica M. Collins, Reagan D'Ann Conrad, Sabina O. Correa, Kennedy S. Goggin, Chloe A. Graves, Callie S. Huff, Sydney Anne Hunt, Jillian Kate Landers, Trenton Levi McBride, Madison E. Neighbors, Jordyn M. Pshigoda, Kallie Nicole Rice, Emily Paige Schlehuber, Ember Lyn Summar, Scott A. Torkleson and Ivan P. White.
Camilla Mae Austin, MiKayla Paige Beck, Emily Dorothy Blimm, Dylan Rylee Foust Bruton, Caleb W. Bundy, Corrie L. Studebaker and Nicole Brianna Taylor, all of Tulsa.
Christopher Aaron Spellings of Cleveland, Oklahoma.
Dean’s Honor Roll
Natalie P. Anderson, Sethry Matthew Anthony, Hunter Matthew I. Brenner, Costen Cruz Brockman, Malachi Alexander Burks, Cloe Montana Campfield, Kailey Michael Clipp, Morgan Price Eubanks, Gina Marie Foster, Renise Ann Aliseya Gabriel, Mason Scott Hagelberg, Cheyenne Avery Hampton, Mikah Isabella Hampton, Abigail Catherine Jones, Kirby E. Lough, Elizabeth S. Luttrell, Derian Mastin, Christopher A. McKinney, Ashton Michelle Miller, Jade Amber Patton, Joshua David Place, Sonora Renee Reagh, Kaitlynn D. Roberts, Kierstynn Geneva Roberts, Brilee Grace Scoggins, Delaney Rose Scott, Garret Blake Shields, Lindsey N. Smith, Matthew Walter Speed, Joshua C. Stuckey, Melissa Marie Timmons, Jenna N. Walker, Kristie Ann Ward, Trey Allyn Warkentin, Gillian D. Wicker, Dalton P. Wilcox, Shelbie A. Winzenburg and Vanessa A. Wyrick.
Maxwell David Archer, Sydney Nicole Boyd, Jazmin Lopez Gonzalez and Johnathan L. Jimenez, all of Tulsa.
Bryan Pizana of Sapulpa, Alyssa Kae Alexander of Mannford, Olivia Fay Lahmeyer of Cleveland, Oklahoma, and Kerri Ann Brownfield of Broken Arrow.
Southwestern College, Winfield, Kansas
Dean’s Honor Roll
Teagan Smith.
University of Central Arkansas
Presidential Scholar
Landon D. Vaca.
University of Central Oklahoma
President’s Honor Roll
Jayden Love Anderson, Alexis Katherine Lutsey-Countryman and Karlie Grace Roulet.
Dean’s Honor Roll
Jacob T. Brown, Braden Gregory Cox and Kiefer Massey.
University of Oklahoma
President’s Honor Roll
Brooke Lynnette Buttrey, Kyler Jaden Clark, Austin Christopher Floyd, Amber Nicole Nicholson, Kari Colleen Rockwood and Emma Darlene Woodmansee.
Shanna Marie Kinney, Austin Matthew Savage and Tiffany Michelle Waltman, all of Mannford.
Dean’s Honor Roll
Luke Garrett Bratcher, Allison Cassiel Eagles, Emily Rose Finnegan, Thomas Gregoire Hall, Emmalee Abigail Hamby, Scot C. Leverson, Ismael Lopez, Elizabeth Ann Moore, Sara Leann Nance, Emily Grace Phifer, Chance Andrew Powell, Andy Manchun Tan, Ivina Sheeyee Tan, Chloe R. Tolbert, Elizabeth Madeleine Watts and Alexander J. White Marquez.
Hailey Marie Bolte and Dustin Jayd Leonard, both of Mannford.
University of Saint Mary, Leavenworth, Kansas
Dean’s Honor Roll
Cameron Downing, Mannford.
University of Texas at Tyler
President’s Honor Roll
Madison Higgins, Mannford.
Wichita State University
Dean’s Honor Roll
Miranda S. Miller.