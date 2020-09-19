Rotary meeting focuses on Tulsa Technology Center

Dr. Franklin joined Tulsa Tech in January 2010 and currently serves as associate superintendent for Student Affairs. He has been an educator since his start as a special education teacher at Sand Springs' Hissom Memorial Center in 1981, and he held teaching and leadership positions, including principal, at Sand Springs Schools, where he worked for 29 years before leaving for Tulsa Tech.

“I started out at Hissom long ago and I’m very proud to be a Sand Springs teacher. I’ve been a Sandite for a really long time,” he said.

Dr. Franklin is also involved in a number of community advancement and outreach projects including serving as a board member of Junior Achievement Tulsa and he serves as a state trustee to the Oklahoma Education Technology Trust.

Tulsa Tech is educating people for success in the workplace, and not all high school students want to further their education in college. TTC fills that need, offering numerous skills that will translate into full-time jobs.

“Instead of being a tax consumer you will be a tax contributor,” Franklin said.