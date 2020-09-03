Rotary donates money to Sand Springs schools for chromebooks

The Sand Springs Rotary Club recently donated money to Sand Springs schools for technology that will help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sand Springs Superintendent Sherry Durkee recently received a check for $2,500 to purchase chromebooks for virtual learning students that might not have access to one.

Sand Springs now has over 1,000 virtual learning students due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and chromebooks are crucial for distance learning.

"Generally, Rotary budgets some funds every year for a project for our school system," said Rotary President Jim Spoon. "A good example from the past is that we have given dictionaries to all the third graders in the Sand Springs area schools. This year, we thought it would be more appropriate to donate the funds to aid the school system in the likelihood of virtual school for so many students."

Sand Springs started the 2020-21 school year Monday, Aug. 24, and several students, including the junior high football teams, were quarantined on the first day. The school was forced to push back the first day of school after the influx of virtual distance students. it was originally slated for Aug. 18, but the counselors needed an extra week to set student's schedules and work on class sizes.

The Sand Springs Rotary Club has not been able to hold face-to-face meetings due to the pandemic but will start regular meetings this week, and they will meet at HillSpring Church at noon on Fridays. They will also have a zoom option for Rotary members that aren’t able to attend.

Kirk McCracken Managing Editor Sand Springs Leader kirk.mccracken@sandspringsleader.com 918-850-1805

