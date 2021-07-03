Rotary Club of Sand Springs funds Case Community Park signage

The Rotary Club of Sand Springs is covering the cost of signs to help visitors better navigate the sprawling environs of Case Community Park.

Mayor Jim Spoon, the immediate past president of the club, presented a check for $3,150 to Parks and Recreation Department Director Jeff Edwards at the June 28 City Council meeting.

The amount represents half of the $6,300 total cost for 14 directional signs guiding visitors to different venues around the park. The Rotary Club will provide the remaining funds next year.

The club’s 2020-21 fundraising “was devastated by COVID-19 precautions,” Spoon said. “Our two biggest fundraisers, the chili cookoff and the bass tournament, had to be canceled, so our funds were significantly impacted.”

Still, the club decided to continue making its regular contributions to projects in the community by using reserve funds.

Those donations include student scholarships, a medical services network and Sand Springs Public Schools projects, among many others.