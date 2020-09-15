RB Situation: Klinck playing running back roulette due to injuries

It’s been a rough go of it at running back for the Sandites so far. Bobby Klinck is only two games into his tenure as the head coach at Charles Page High School, and his running back group so far has acted like a revolving door.

“Man, two running backs injured in the first two games,” Klinck said.

First it was Blake Jones who went down against Sapulpa and then it was TyYee Atkinson against Bishop Kelley. Atkinson suffered a hip injury late in the third quarter, and Klinck confirmed his season is over.

“We continue to pray for him and his recovery,” Klinck said of Atkinson.

Klinck, however, was optimistic about the prospect of Jones coming back at some point this season. But the point remains: it pains Klinck to see his tailbacks go down with injuries.

“I hate it,” Klinck said. “I’ve watched these kids go through all the hard work and sacrifices, and I hate it for kids to miss out on playing this great game.”

For the Sandites, the season trucks ahead, though. Enter, Cody Kramer.

The sophomore tailback logged five carries against Bishop Kelley and should get the bulk of the rushing workload.

“Cody Kramer did a great job of coming in and giving us some good reps. Another guy we’re looking to help us is possibly Alex Turner,” Klinck said. “In terms of coaching, we just have that mentality that the next man up has to play at the same standard as the one before him. The standard is the standard.”

Against the Comets, Cramer had five carries for 28 yards.