Police Arrests and Incidents (Sept. 3-Sept. 9)

(Editor’s Note: Information in this column is gathered from police reports and any related public documents. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges should be filed, innocence or guilt is determined by a court of law.)

ARRESTS

September 4

Johnny Lee Rogers, 37, of Sand Springs was arrested on complaints of eluding police officers/endangering others, possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking in controlled drugs, improper tag display, knowingly receiving stolen property, possession of a sawed-off shotgun or rifle, felon in possession of a firearm.

September 5

Laramie Lee Massey, 42, of Tulsa was arrested for warrants.

Ricky Richard Clay, 30, of Sand Springs was arrested on a complaint of trespassing.

September 6

Jakob Dean Steele, 30, of Sand Springs was arrested for warrants.

Stephanie Dee Fox, 55, of Skiatook was arrested on a complaint of petty larceny.

Brooke Ashley Braswell, 30, of Sand Springs was arrested on a complaint of DUI, texting while driving.

September 7

Benjamin David Applegate, 46, of Sand Springs was arrested on complaints of disturbing the peace.

INCIDENTS

September 3

2:50 p.m. Animal Control. 700 block of E CHARLES PAGE BLVD; Dollar Tree (North)

1:32 a.m. Comp Off ST. 1000 block of N WILSON AVE

1:53 a.m. Domestic (Gen). 300 block of W 43 ST

1:57 a.m. Comp Off ST. 1000 block of N WILSON AVE