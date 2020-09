Police Arrests and Incidents (Sept. 10-Sept. 16)

(Editor’s Note: Information in this column is gathered from police reports and any related public documents. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges should be filed, innocence or guilt is determined by a court of law.)

ARRESTS

September 10

Heather Jenil Ward, 33, of Tulsa was arrested on a complaint of possession of controlled drugs.

Ronald Dewayne Miller, 25, homeless, was arrested on petty larceny from retailer, obstructing an officer, public intoxication.

Destiny K. Vaughn, 25, of Sand Springs was arrested for warrants.

Brian Dean Walker, 36, of Tulsa was arrested on complaints of petty larceny, trespassing.

September 11

Larry Gene Priebe, 50, of Tulsa was arrested on warrants.

Eric Michael Chancellor, 40, of Sand Springs was arrested for warrants.

Guy Elva Hayes, 35, of Sand Springs was arrested for warrants.