Police Arrests and Incidents (Aug. 27-Sept. 2)

(Editor’s Note: Information in this column is gathered from police reports and any related public documents. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges should be filed, innocence or guilt is determined by a court of law.)

ARRESTS

August 27

Jessi Mae Campbell, 44, of Tulsa was arrested on a complaint of DUI.

August 28

Juvenile, 16, of Sand Springs was arrested on complaints of eluding police, possession of a stolen vehicle.

Juvenile, 16 of Sand Springs was arrested on complaints of eluding a police officer.

Kayla Tiger, 30, of Tulsa was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication, and warrants.

August 29

Dustin Heath Barker, 30, of Tulsa was arrested on warrants.

Christopher Dwain Looman, 22, of Sand Springs was arrested on complaints of domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Sept. 1

Jonathan Caleb Capers, 28, of Sand Springs was arrested on warrants.

Sept. 2

Levi Van South, 27, of Sand Springs was arrested on a complaint of failure to insure a motor vehicle.

William Thompson, 35, of Sand Springs was arrested on a complaint of domestic assault and battery.

INCIDENTS

August 27