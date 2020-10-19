Tulsa World editorial: Rep. Jadine Nollan shows consistency in support of public education (copy)

Rep. Jadine Nollan wasn't sure she would get another term in office after she voted for a tax package to fund public school pay raises two years ago.

She did it anyway, going against high pressure anti-tax, anti-education lobbying efforts.

It was a rare act of political courage in the state Capitol, and enough to earn our continued support.

In her four terms representing House District 66, Nollan has been a consistent supporter of public schools, even when doing so wasn't popular in her own caucus.

Nollan pushed the legislation for the Individual Career Academic Plans as part of graduation requirements. This program helps break down silos of higher education, career tech programs and workforce needs.

She fought to expand concurrent enrollment for high school seniors and juniors at state colleges and wants to grow business internship programs for students.

Her background as an 11-year Sand Springs school board member and executive director of the Sand Springs Community Services nonprofit show. She's a pro-education, public-minded Republican conservative.