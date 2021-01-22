Sharon Bishop-Baldwin: Coming home, sort of

They say you can’t go home again, but sometimes they are wrong.
For me, just such a journey started last week. After a five-and-two-thirds-year hiatus from the newspaper business, I am starting a part-time job writing for the Sand Springs Leader.
Although I’m new here – sort of; more about that in a minute – I’m definitely not new to newspapering.
I received a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Oklahoma nearly 30 years ago, and my first “real” job out of the gate was at the Tulsa World, where I was a copy editor and city slot editor for more than 20 years. In those roles, I edited reporters’ stories, wrote headlines, designed pages and then helped oversee other editors who also did those things.
You might notice a few tasks not listed, such as: covered a City Council or school board meeting; took nasty phone calls from unhappy sources who didn’t like what I wrote; spent hours of my weekend poring over financial records to try to figure out how the government is spending taxpayer money; hanging around the state Capitol late into the night as the legislative session winds down.
These are among the tasks of a reporter. I haven’t been primarily a reporter since college. But don’t let that worry you. I promise, your newspaper is in good hands.
Besides the freelance reporting I’ve been doing for the past half-dozen years, I was fortunate in my time at the Tulsa World to get to know a lot of amazing reporters, many of whom have already reached out to me to congratulate me on my new role but also to say they’re here for me if I need them. They understand that I’m stretching my wings, but they also know I’m capable of the job, even if I need a little help on occasion.
And even though my role here at the Leader will be new, the actual territory is not.
I grew up just west of downtown Tulsa very near Sand Springs. So near, in fact, that routine trips to grocery stores, restaurants and other errands were frequently trips west into Sand Springs, not east into Tulsa.
My dentist was in Sand Springs. The skating rink, where I could be found nearly every weekend, was in Sand Springs. Flowers were ordered from Coble’s. Dinners out were often at the Sirloin Stockade or the Four Coins restaurant. Christmas shopping was done at Froug’s and Anthony’s. Mobley-Dodson (now Mobley-Groesbeck) buried our dead, including my mother, who now rests at Woodland Memorial Park.
And I have stayed in touch with Sand Springs over the years, even though I no longer live so close. I do own some property out this way and get a Sand Springs utility bill every month, though, and one of these days, I will live that close again.
All of this is to say that I am not a stranger, and neither should you be. I want to know what’s going on in your lives, your schools, your businesses. I want to tell your stories to your neighbors.
But to do that, I need your help. So here’s your open invitation to keep me posted about what’s going on. Email me at news@sandspringsleader.com. Leave me a voicemail at 918-581-8315. You be in touch, and I’ll be in touch.
It’s good to see you again, Sand Springs.