Sharon Bishop-Baldwin: Coming home, sort of

Besides the freelance reporting I’ve been doing for the past half-dozen years, I was fortunate in my time at the Tulsa World to get to know a lot of amazing reporters, many of whom have already reached out to me to congratulate me on my new role but also to say they’re here for me if I need them. They understand that I’m stretching my wings, but they also know I’m capable of the job, even if I need a little help on occasion.

And even though my role here at the Leader will be new, the actual territory is not.

I grew up just west of downtown Tulsa very near Sand Springs. So near, in fact, that routine trips to grocery stores, restaurants and other errands were frequently trips west into Sand Springs, not east into Tulsa.

My dentist was in Sand Springs. The skating rink, where I could be found nearly every weekend, was in Sand Springs. Flowers were ordered from Coble’s. Dinners out were often at the Sirloin Stockade or the Four Coins restaurant. Christmas shopping was done at Froug’s and Anthony’s. Mobley-Dodson (now Mobley-Groesbeck) buried our dead, including my mother, who now rests at Woodland Memorial Park.