Reach Church will celebrate 40 years of touching the world from Sand Springs

The church never got to celebrate its 30th anniversary, however.

David Emigh died June 15, 2011, in a motorcycle accident, and Associate Pastor Chad Stewart was thrust into the leadership role.

Stewart came to Word of Life as the college and careers pastor and served briefly as the interim youth pastor before being promoted to associate pastor a few months before Emigh’s death.

Moving a church forward after the death of its founding pastor was far from an easy task.

Stewart had to honor the legacy of the church’s founder and maintain the church’s existing identity while simultaneously following his own passions and calling.

On Sept. 11, 2011, more than 90% of the church’s members voted to promote him to the lead role, and 10 years of service have proven that he was the right man for the job.

The church has seen a number of changes over the past decade. The name change was a big one. The youth ministry is now at the main church building, and the old Depot building was sold to The Stronghold church.

But at its heart, Reach Church is still the same — touching the world from a home base in Sand Springs, Oklahoma.