Pastor's Corner: We could all use an eye exam

Have you ever walked into a room and no one noticed you? Have you sat alone in the cafeteria longing for someone to see you?

I have, and I know many others have felt this same thing. We all want to be noticed. We all want to know that we matter. We all desire to be cared for.

How can we make this happen? I think we all just need a good eye exam.

Have you ever gone to the eye doctor for an exam? I remember when I was a young boy my parents took me to get my eyes checked. I remember not being able to see very well. I COULD see, but not clearly. As I put those glasses on for the very first time, I was amazed. I had been missing out on so much!

Truthfully, all of us could use a good eye exam once in a while.

In Luke 10:30-37, Jesus tells us the story of a man who was traveling down a road and was attacked by a group of men and left alone to die. Can you imagine how this man felt? Alone. Abandoned. Afraid. As he is laying there, two different men see him and literally pass by. They SAW the man in need and did nothing about it. A third man passes by and sees him. But this man was different. When he saw the man, he was moved with compassion. When he saw him, he did something about it. He did everything he could to help him.