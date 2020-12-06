Pastor's Corner: There is still good news

According to Google, the search for “good news” has increased at least five times since the start of this year. We are living in a time that is starving for good news; that is hurting for hope and weary of the worry of the times.
It felt like each day, week and month there was something else being taken from us because of the pandemic. Prom’s, birthday parties, weddings, graduations, church and so many other things were casualties of COVID-19, not to mention the increases in domestic violence, poverty, unemployment and loss of life. In a world of 24-hour news cycles and continual bad news, it is more obvious than ever we need some good news in our world.
It reminds me of a group of people who maybe a lot like us, who needed some good news in their world. Imagine with me a wide-open field, starry skies and sheep running around. In this field is where we find shepherds, day and night, watching over their flock.
Shepherds were not the popular people of the day. In fact, they were hated by most people. If the world around us is starving for good news, these shepherds were just as hungry for some. On a night they thought would just be like every other night, a miracle happened. The Angel of the Lord showed up to deliver news to the despised and rejected shepherds that would change not just their lives, but ours as well.
Luke 2 tells us: “But the angel said to them, “Don’t be afraid, for look, I proclaim to you good news of great joy that will be for all the people: Today in the city of David a Savior was born for you, who is the Messiah, the Lord.” (Luke 2:10-11)
These shepherds were just given some incredible news; that a savior was born for them and for us. They had to recall the old prophecy in the book of Isaiah that tells them that the virgin would give birth to a son and be named Emmanuel.
The Good news for you and I is that God is still with us. God is not mad at you. He does not want a refund on you. He is not just putting up with you. He is not a distant God. He is not a faraway God. He is not a God who hides while we struggle. He is not a disconnected God and He is not a heartless God.
When you are alone and crying tears that no one knows about, He is with you. When you were at the funeral of the person you never dreamed of losing, He is with you. When you have been betrayed and wounded so deeply, He is with you. I hope in this Christmas season, as you navigate these unique times, you find great joy in the “good news” God is still with you!
