Pastor's Corner: The Advent conspiracy

I heard someone say the most exciting thing about December this year is that it is the end of 2020.
It is an understatement to say that this has been an unusual year. It has certainly been a challenging year and many people just cannot wait for it to end. While I can understand those feelings, let me encourage you not to let this month pass without taking the time to take a fresh look at Christmas.
Fight to not allow yourself to become so busy doing Christmas things that you miss the significance of the message of Christmas. Over a decade ago, Rick McKinley, Chris Seay and Greg Holder started what they called an “Advent Conspiracy.” The idea was to reclaim Christmas and intentionally refocus on the true meaning and message of Christmas. It was the idea that there had to be better, fuller, richer ways to celebrate the joy of the Christmas than what typically happens. The truth is for most of us, if we are not careful at Christmas we worship less, spend more, give less and struggle more at Christmas than almost any other time of the year.
Let us not make that mistake this Christmas. What might happen if each of us would intentionally use our time, energy and resources in a way that is honoring of Jesus at Christmas? If we made time to celebrate with friends, family, and others the significance of Christ’s birth. I believe the joy factor would go up and the stress factor would go down. Take time to remember that Jesus is God, who came to earth, who lived a sinless life, died on a Roman cross and was raised from the dead on the third day. In Him, we find life now and for eternity. Let us not miss this incredible gift offered to each of us this Christmas.
“For a child will be born for us, a son will be given to us, and the government will be on his shoulders. He will be named Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Eternal Father, Prince of Peace.” (Isaiah 9:6)
May God bless you as you celebrate Christmas.
