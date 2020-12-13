Pastor's Corner: The Advent conspiracy

I heard someone say the most exciting thing about December this year is that it is the end of 2020.

It is an understatement to say that this has been an unusual year. It has certainly been a challenging year and many people just cannot wait for it to end. While I can understand those feelings, let me encourage you not to let this month pass without taking the time to take a fresh look at Christmas.

Fight to not allow yourself to become so busy doing Christmas things that you miss the significance of the message of Christmas. Over a decade ago, Rick McKinley, Chris Seay and Greg Holder started what they called an “Advent Conspiracy.” The idea was to reclaim Christmas and intentionally refocus on the true meaning and message of Christmas. It was the idea that there had to be better, fuller, richer ways to celebrate the joy of the Christmas than what typically happens. The truth is for most of us, if we are not careful at Christmas we worship less, spend more, give less and struggle more at Christmas than almost any other time of the year.