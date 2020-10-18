Pastor's Corner: Lee Herring, Broadway Baptist Church

Some mountain climbers are haunted. Their ghost is Mt. Everest.

It’s not all that unreasonable. Mountain climbers, professional and amateur alike, exist in a world that is primarily defined by conquering objective standards. A mountain exists. A climber attempts to climb it. Her success or his failure is immediately identifiable. Lessons are learned. Changes are made. It’s off to the next mountain.

In their world, then, the ultimate challenge is objectively identifiable. There is no greater mountain climbing challenge than Everest. The more mountains a climber conquers, the more challenges he seeks, and the biggest climbing challenge will always be Everest. So there it lurks, the great Himalayan ghost, haunting a climber’s dreams.

Most of us, though, aren’t mountain climbers. We don’t dream of attempting to breathe at 29,000+ feet while enduring hurricane force winds so that we can balance on ice for less than 10 minutes after spending years and life fortunes just to make the attempt. For most of us, too, our challenges are not so objective. We determine our life successes by more subjective, personal standards: Does the girl in my geometry class like me? Will my kids get good jobs? Do those shoes go with that belt?