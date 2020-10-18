Pastor's Corner: Lee Herring, Broadway Baptist Church

Some mountain climbers are haunted. Their ghost is Mt. Everest.
It’s not all that unreasonable. Mountain climbers, professional and amateur alike, exist in a world that is primarily defined by conquering objective standards. A mountain exists. A climber attempts to climb it. Her success or his failure is immediately identifiable. Lessons are learned. Changes are made. It’s off to the next mountain.
In their world, then, the ultimate challenge is objectively identifiable. There is no greater mountain climbing challenge than Everest. The more mountains a climber conquers, the more challenges he seeks, and the biggest climbing challenge will always be Everest. So there it lurks, the great Himalayan ghost, haunting a climber’s dreams.
Most of us, though, aren’t mountain climbers. We don’t dream of attempting to breathe at 29,000+ feet while enduring hurricane force winds so that we can balance on ice for less than 10 minutes after spending years and life fortunes just to make the attempt. For most of us, too, our challenges are not so objective. We determine our life successes by more subjective, personal standards: Does the girl in my geometry class like me? Will my kids get good jobs? Do those shoes go with that belt?
Yet, most of us are haunted just the same. We may not always know the ghost’s name, but it’s there. We feel it. We are aware of it. It lurks. It gnaws. It haunts. And sometimes, it overwhelms. A promise not yet kept. A goal not yet met. A dream not yet pursued. A life not yet lived. A ghost still haunting.
So how do we conquer our Everest and exorcise the ghost? The same way a climber does: one step at a time.
Therefore, since we have so great a cloud of witnesses surrounding us, let us also lay aside every encumbrance and the sin which so easily entangles us, and let us run with endurance the race that is set before us, 2 fixing our eyes on Jesus, the author and perfecter of faith, who for the joy set before Him endured the cross, despising the shame, and has sat down at the right hand of the throne of God. – Hebrews 12.1-2
A haunting ghost is no challenge for a crucified, risen, and reigning Savior. Fix your eyes on Jesus. Then go climb your Everest with Him one step at a time.
