Pastor's Corner: Blank canvas

At the beginning of each new year we are given a blank canvas. It is our choice what will become of that painting in the year to come. We can choose to allow our previous experiences to paint a replica of years past or we can allow God to do something fresh so that this year’s artwork is vibrant.

In the earlier scripture, the psalmist is acknowledging God's intensive knowledge of our life. He knows us inside and out. He knows all of our limitations. He knows all of our insecurities. He knows all of our failures. On the other hand, He knows all of our gifts, all of our strengths and all of our successes. How does God know all of this? He knows this because He knows exactly how we were made! We were formed with His purpose in mind! Everything about our makeup was intentional.

The most touching thing about this psalm is the final line, "I was sculpted from nothing into something." There are many times when we feel the "nothingness." Our lives seem to tank, we feel as though we can't get it right. We can, however, take solace in the fact that He is taking us from nothingness and making us into something! He is taking our blank canvas and is painting a beautiful masterpiece.

As a child we used to sing a chorus that said it all:

Something beautiful, something good