Letters to the Editor

Beyond abortion

Tony Lauinger's Oct. 7 letter ("Pro-life Inhofe") praising Sen. Jim Inhofe for being pro-life was misleading. Lauinger's view of what it means to be pro-life is far too narrow, as also is Sen. Inhofe's. It means more than merely being against abortion.

I tried to work with Lauinger to limit abortions when I was in the state Legislature, but I could never get him to understand what being pro-life means. It means protecting children after they are born, not just before they are born. It means providing adequate funding for social programs to protect children from abuse and neglect. It means supporting a health care system which guarantees adequate medical care for all children and families. It means caring about families living in poverty even though both parents work. It means being concerned about, and trying to fix, an economic system which allows a few to become obscenely wealthy while vast numbers of hard working parents remain stuck in poverty.