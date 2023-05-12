Remembering Cortez Johnson

Cortez Johnson was a stalwart supporter of the Democratic Party. He was always friendly and committed to liberal causes.

I was not surprised in reading your recent obituary that Cortez was a leader in desegregating Charles Page High School in 1964 because the school offered a drafting course.

Cortez was a patriot and a proud Vietnam Veteran.

I got to know him well during the 2020 election while serving as vice chairman of the Tulsa County Election Board.

The board began reviewing absentee ballots in early October and would meet several times a week for that purpose.

Cortez, along with other members of the Tulsa African American Democratic Club, attended every one of these meetings as poll watchers to ensure that every vote was counted.

This was not glamorous work but was an effort essential to the democratic process and fair elections.

Cortez Johnson will be missed, but his legacy will live on.

Bruce Niemi, Tulsa County Democratic Party chairman, Tulsa

Letters to the editor of the Sand Springs Leader are encouraged. Letters must be signed and include a daytime phone number for verification. Phone numbers will not be printed in the newspaper.

Please keep letters to 200 or fewer words. Candidate endorsements will not be published. Letters may be edited for length, content and readability and may be declined at the discretion of the editor.

Email letters to news@sandspringsleader.com or mail them to: Editor, Sand Springs Leader, 315 S. Boulder Ave., Tulsa, OK 74103.