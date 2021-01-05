Letter to the Editor: Trump won this election

Trump sign support

I am a serious conservative and have backed President Donald Trump since he first started campaigning.

I do feel he won this election and that there was fraud.

He had so many people who stood in line for hours just to get in to one of his rallies. And that was the same in every place a rally was held.

Those people did not neglect to vote for him.

The numbers would be great, so where are the votes? Hopefully, we will have answers soon.

As horrible as the Democrats treated him from before he was elected, I would quickly blame them for this horrible injustice to a president who has done more for the U.S. and its people than most any president I can remember.

Many of our neighbors are leaving our Trump/Pence sign up for support.

Oklahoma Republicans need to put their signs back out.

Let’s keep our support going.

Sand Springs