Letter to the editor: Be a hero through your actions

It goes without saying that everyone on this planet understands what a challenge 2020 has been for us. COVID-19 has challenged the global community, our country, our state and our city.
We are all exhausted by the COVID news cycle, the extra precautions and the stress of the possibility of falling ill or having a dear family member getting sick. We are done with it.
Unfortunately, this awful virus isn’t done with us.
As a 2000 CPHS alum with a daughter attending Sand Springs Public Schools, I’m writing today to ask the community to proceed with caution as the holidays are approaching. Know your circle and consider what kind of precautions your friends and family are taking before making plans. It is our responsibility, as a whole, to make very hard decisions this year. I implore you to consider your plans. If we don’t get this virus spread under control, Thanksgiving 2021 won’t look any better than Thanksgiving 2020.
Several Tulsa hospitals sent out a call to action to not only the citizens of Tulsa, but also to citizens of Tulsa suburbs. They need us all to do our part. They need us to make smart decisions, to practice social distancing, and to wear masks. The hospitals are full. Their nursing and medical staffs are overwhelmed. We can’t be certain, if the current trend continues, that they will be there to save us should we fall ill. It’s getting scary folks. So please, be considerate and mindful citizens. You can be a hero through your actions. You can be a role model in your circle. You have the power to change the trend.
