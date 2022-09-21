An odd symbol representing the support of free speech in Oklahoma comes in a QR code shared online and printed on everything from lawn signs to tote bags.

The link connects to the Books Unbanned program started in April by the Brooklyn Public Library. New Yorkers are just fine with that.

“We love the connection and hope it lasts,” spokeswoman Fritzi Bodenheimer said.

Oklahomans began sharing the code after Norman High School English teacher Summer Boismier resigned after a parent complaint and disagreement with district officials. She had covered her classroom’s bookshelves with paper with the statement “Books the state doesn’t want you to read” written on it. She provided the QR code but didn’t require students to use it.

A parent alleged that her actions were political speech and possibly violated the atrocious House Bill 1775, which restricts teaching on race or gender that might make a student feel uncomfortable. District officials and Boismier said they couldn’t agree on what that law meant, so she walked away.

After sharing her story on her personal social media account, word spread. Oklahoma Education Secretary Ryan Walters called for her teaching license to be revoked, equating her actions to providing students with pornography. About a dozen state lawmakers want her investigated for a possible violation of the new law.

Boismier has subsequently received threats and harassment and moved from her home out of fear for her safety.

Then the QR code became a calling card for her supporters and others backing the First Amendment. It’s also a jab at the national embarrassment brought on by HB 1775.

“It is both bitter and sweet,” Bodenheimer said in a telephone interview. “Bitter because here is a teacher trying to help her classes access books, and that is what libraries are all about — accessing books. But she is being prevented from doing so in a horrible way. Sweet because it has brought great attention that will loop in new people who will now have access to books.”

The Books Unbanned program allows anyone ages 13 to 21 a free library card to access any ebooks or audiobooks in the Brooklyn Public Library’s collection, which is about half a million digital items. Since its launch, more than 5,000 youths from all states and Washington, D.C., have submitted inquiry letters.

“We know of those, many are actually accessing their cards and definitely borrowing,” Bodenheimer said. “We have had an uptick in requests from Oklahoma.”

The program was developed after librarians noted the stark increase in books being challenged and banned in some local jurisdictions. Last year, the American Library Association reported the highest number of book challenges since it began tracking that number more than 20 years ago.

With national Banned Books Week underway this week, the ALA finds that the current trend will outpace last year.

Between Jan. 1 and Aug. 31, the association documented 681 attempts to ban or restrict library resources and that 1,651 unique titles were targeted. In all of last year, the group reported 729 attempts with 1,597 books targeted. More than 70% of the attempts this year include multiple titles. In the past, challenges typically focused on single books.

“Books have always been banned in some ways, but in the last year, things have been more organized, more political and more effective,” Bodenheimer said. “As we saw this at our library, we wanted to do something about it. We’re sorry we even have to do it, but we hope it enlightens people and that people can get to the books that they are wanting and needing.”

At least half of the book challenges are objections to LGBTQ+ content, and nearly all have complaints about being sexually explicit. Those addressing race are accused of having a “social agenda,” according to the ALA compilation.

“When you take books off shelves written by an LGBTQ author (or one that) has LGBTQ characters or targets people in other minority or marginalized groups, you are saying to a person that they don’t matter. It is erasing an identity,” Bodenheimer said. “If you can’t find books by people like you or who understand you, that is about identity.

“This is about a general understanding of one another and of people who are not like you. One of the upsetting things about this is how it is happening mostly to young people because adults are not looking out for them.”

Brooklyn librarians recognize that libraries in communities with more right-wing conservatism cannot take the political pushback that they can in New York City.

“We think providing free access to books and information is not only what libraries are all about but that it’s democracy,” Bodenheimer said.

“In our country, we have freedom of speech, the press and religion, or freedom to no religion. We look at reading books as an extension of that. While this is about books on shelves, it’s also about something much bigger, and we are delighted to do our part.”